UNLV loses nail-biter with Boise State before record crowd

The Rebels came up short against the No. 17-ranked Broncos in front of the largest home crowd in UNLV program history Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV defensive end Antonio Doyle Jr. (2) nearly gets the block on a Boise State Broncos place kicker Jonah Dalmas (35) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) battles for mare yards against the Boise State Broncos defense during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) holds an injured arm as he's escorted off the field but would return against UNLV during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos wide receiver Chase Penry (13) has a pass broken up by UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) battles for more yards on a run against Boise State Broncos linebacker Andrew Simpson (10) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) pulls in a pass against Boise State Broncos cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter (85) has a pass broken up by UNLV defensive back Jeremiah Vessel (6) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Casey Cain (1) hauls in a long pass over Boise State Broncos safety Alexander Teubner (34) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans attempt to stay upbeat after another Boise State Broncos score during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) turns the corner on a run pursued by Boise State Broncos defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (91) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III (11) loses a reception along the sidelines but retains possession against Boise State Broncos safety Zion Washington (21) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans cheer their team on against the Boise State Broncos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Barry Odom applauded his teams effort against the Boise State Broncos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Kylin James (20) breaks for open ground as Boise State Broncos linebacker Jake Ripp (43) is taken out during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV wide receiver Jacob De Jesus (21) gets to the sidelines after a great return pushed out by Boise State Broncos linebacker Wyatt Milkovic (30) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams (6) breaks free for a long run as Boise State Broncos cornerback A'Marion McCoy (7) and teammates run him down during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV tight end Kaleo Ballungay (19) secures a touchdown pass against Boise State during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) is stopped for a short gain by UNLV defensive lineman Fisher Camac (28) and defensive back Jalen Catalon (1) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV football team lost its heavyweight matchup with No. 17 Boise State 29-24 on Friday at Allegiant Stadium.

It was a rematch of the 2023 Mountain West championship game — with College Football Playoff implications — and it made good on its promise to deliver a historic showing of fans.

The announced crowd of 42,228 broke the program’s all-time attendance record of 42,075, which was set in 2002 in a game against Wisconsin at Sam Boyd Stadium. The previous best for UNLV at Allegiant Stadium was 35,193 against Iowa State in 2021.

UNLV (6-2, 2-1 Mountain West) took a 24-23 lead on Jaden Bradley’s 34-yard touchdown catch with 1:03 left in the third quarter. Boise State (6-1, 3-0) answered with a 1-yard touchdown run by Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty that gave the Broncos a 29-24 lead with 12:38 to play.

Boise State then forced a UNLV punt and ran out the final 8:09 to seal the victory.

UNLV quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams completed 12 of 21 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He rushed for 105 yards on 19 carries, adding another score.

Jeanty had 128 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. He came in with most of the hype, but the Broncos didn’t waste any time illustrating that they have more than one rushing threat.

On the third play of the game, quarterback Maddux Madsen broke away for a 49-yard run that brought Boise State to the UNLV’s 26-yard line, helping put his team in position for a 37-yard field goal to open the scoring.

Williams answered for the Rebels with a 71-yard run on the next possession to give UNLV first-and-goal. Unable to push through for a touchdown from the 3-yard line, the Rebels tied it up with a 28-yard field goal from freshman kicker Caden Chittenden.

Boise State went on to punt after recording just five yards in four plays, setting the stage for UNLV’s subsequent touchdown drive. It featured a 50-yard pass from Williams to wide receiver Casey Cain, followed by another dime to tight end Kaleo Ballungay, who was wide open in the end zone for a 9-yard score.

The Rebels ended the first quarter with a 10-3 lead — and the impressive feat of limiting Jeanty to five yards on 12 carries.

UNLV attempted to start the second quarter with a bang, running a trick play that tasked backup Cameron Friel with targeting Williams, but the Broncos’ defense wasn’t fooled.

The Rebels weren’t able to rebound from the incompletion. They got flagged for a false start on the next play, and Williams was sacked before Chittenden missed a 52-yard field goal that was way wide and short.

Boise State opened the second quarter with a 39-yard drive that saw Jonah Dalmas make good on another field goal, this time from 44 yards to bring the Broncos within four points at 10-6.

After another empty drive for the Rebels, Boise State’s Madsen scrambled into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a 13-10 advantage with 1:50 left in the second quarter.

Mistakes continued to compound for UNLV, as Williams threw an interception on the next possession that Boise State almost took for a score. A Jeanty touchdown was called back by a penalty, but Madsen still found Matt Lauter for a 2-yard touchdown pass to give Boise State a 20-10 halftime lead.

Williams rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to open the third quarter, then Boise State answered with a 29-yard field goal to maintain a 23-17 lead.

With 1:03 left in the third quarter, Williams connected with Bradley for his first touchdown with UNLV. He joined the team this summer after transferring from Charlotte.

As soon as the fourth quarter began, Boise State snatched back the lead by sending Jeanty up the middle for a series of short runs that brought the Broncos to the UNLV 1-yard line. Jeanty burst through the same spot again for the touchdown to regain the lead at 29-24 after an unsuccessful 2-point conversion.

UNLV couldn’t score on the next possession, punting after an unsportsmanlike conduct call on senior offensive lineman Jalen St. John preceded Williams getting sacked.

Boise State was able to run out the clock once it got the ball back.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.