UNLV loses QBs coach Danny Langsdorf to Colorado
Danny Langsdorf, UNLV quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, is leaving for Colorado, sources close to the Rebels’ program said Wednesday.
He was hired by first-year coach Marcus Arroyo after serving in the same position last season at Fresno State and has been an offensive coordinator at other stops.
