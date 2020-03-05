61°F
UNLV Football

UNLV loses QBs coach Danny Langsdorf to Colorado

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 4, 2020 - 7:27 pm
 
Updated March 4, 2020 - 7:29 pm

Danny Langsdorf, UNLV quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, is leaving for Colorado, two people close to the Rebels’ program said Wednesday.

He was hired by first-year coach Marcus Arroyo after serving in the same position last season at Fresno State and has been an offensive coordinator at other stops.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

