UNLV loses QBs coach Danny Langsdorf to Colorado

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterbacks coach Danny Langsdorf looks on from the sideline during the second half of the NCAA college football game against the San Diego State Aztecs Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in San Diego. The Aztecs won 17-7. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez)

Danny Langsdorf, UNLV quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator, is leaving for Colorado, two people close to the Rebels’ program said Wednesday.

He was hired by first-year coach Marcus Arroyo after serving in the same position last season at Fresno State and has been an offensive coordinator at other stops.

