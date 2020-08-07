100°F
UNLV Football

UNLV, Louisiana Tech call off nonconference football game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2020 - 1:33 pm
 

UNLV’s football team will not play Louisiana Tech this year. The schools are working together to reschedule the game for another season, a UNLV spokesperson said Friday.

The Rebels were supposed to play the Bulldogs on Sept. 5 at Sam Boyd Stadium, but the Mountain West announced earlier this week that its members schools can’t begin their seasons before the week of Sept. 26th. The conference’s amended schedule also calls for eight conference games, plus two optional nonconference games.

UNLV was supposed to play Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 19, but that game was rescheduled for Sept. 14, 2030. The Rebels program does not have any nonconference games currently scheduled for this season.

They do have a full conference slate, however, beginning Oct. 3 with a trip to San Diego State.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

