UNLV makes changes to football coaching staff

UNLV hired Jonathan Krause, a graduate assistant at Oregon the past three seasons, as its wide receivers coach.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jonathan Krause (16) carries in the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2015. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

He replaces Terrence Samuel, who left in January to coach receivers at Syracuse.

Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo also made three other changes on his staff.

Nate Longshore moves from offensive analyst to tight ends coach, running backs coach Scott Baumgartner also will handle special teams, and Ian Shields switches from defensive analyst to offensive analyst.

Jordan Paopao, who coached tight ends and special teams, became Arizona’s tight ends coach in January.

