UNLV missing star running back against Utah State

Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV is without leading rusher Jai’Den Thomas for Saturday’s home game against Utah State at Allegiant Stadium due to a leg injury.

Thomas was listed as questionable and tried to go through warmups, but returned to the field in street clothes prior to the start of the game and was ruled out.

The junior has run for 780 yards and eight touchdowns this season, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.

Thomas, a preseason all-Mountain West selection, is third in the league in rushing entering this week.

