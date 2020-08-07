UNLV, Mountain West football players form coalition amid coronavirus
Mountain West football players have formed a coalition called Mountain West United, and are seeking certain assurances and protections before they return to the football field this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Requests were announced Thursday night via Twitter and center around stringent coronavirus testing, and eligibility and scholarship guarantees. UNLV’s Austin Ajiake, Jalen Graves and Timothy Mosley are among those who voiced their support via Twitter.
“As the foundation of the entertainment and competition provided by the sport of Gridiron Football, we, the athletes, do not feel safe participating in the upcoming season with out reform,” the players said in their announcement. “There is too much ambiguity surrounding the state of affairs to demand competition as we know it.
“The last four months have altered the lives of not just Americans, but the human race. We have families and children just like any fan, coach, citizen or worker. The virus is real and rampant in this country.”
Players from the Pac-12 and Big Ten have also formed coalitions seeking similar assurances ahead of the 2020 college football season. Specific requests from Mountain West players include weekly coronavirus testing, and testing at least 72 hours before competition. Players also want their eligibility preserved, should they opt out of the season or contract the virus and miss games.
The Mountain West announced an amended schedule Wednesday that consists of eight conference games, plus two optional nonconference games. UNLV players were suppose to report to fall camp Thursday, but the amended schedule postpones the Rebels’ start date.
“As stated before, COVID-19 has dynamically changed the world. This includes us,” the players added. “We are more than athletes. We are United.”
Mountain West United requests
Testing, prevention and safety
— Athletes will receive COVID-19 tests every week and at least 72 hours before each match as instructed by the NCAA
— Staff members, including coaches, trainers, and anyone in contact with athletes, will receive COVID-19 tests every week
— Football facilities will follow strict cleaning protocols with with adherence to CDC guidelines
— Contact-tracing protocols with adherence to CDC guidelines
— Proper accommodations and safety standards for alternative outdoor facilities put in place to adhere with social-distancing guidelines
Eligibility and scholarship
— Athletes who choose to opt-out of season due to COVID-19 concerns will receive a hardship waiver to grand them an additional year of eligibility, regardless of athlete’s timeline on five-year clock
— Athletes who contract COVID-19 during season, and miss more than 30 percent of competition, will receive hardship waiver to grand them an additional year of eligibility, regardless of athlete’s timeline on five-year clock
— In event of cancellation of over 50 percent of scheduled season, all athletes will receive hardship waiver to grand them an additional year of eligibility, regardless of athlete’s timeline on five-year clock
— Preserve scholarship (including tuition and fees, room and board, and cost-of-attendance stipend) and roster spot for any athlete who is granted hardship waiver due to COVID-19
Player assurances
— Ban and void all COVID-19 liability waivers
— Ensure coverage of all out-of-pocket medical expenses related to COVID-19 incurred by athletes for five years after exhaustion of eligibility
— Whistleblower protection for athletes and staff who report suspected violations to COVID-19 safety protocols