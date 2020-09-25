UNLV, Mountain West to play football this fall

The Mountain West on Thursday night decided to begin play next month after presidents from its 12 member schools met and voted.

Helmets representing teams in the Mountain West devision at the Mountain West Football Media Summit at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas, July 25, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV is returning to the football field this fall.

The Mountain West on Thursday night decided to begin play next month after presidents from its 12 member schools met and voted, the league announced.

Details were still forthcoming, but a league statement said teams will play an eight-game slate beginning Oct. 24, and the conference will play a championship game Dec. 19. The timing of the schedule allows the conference to qualify for one of the six bowl games held annually on New Year’s Day.

There was no word where UNLV would play their home games — Allegiant Stadium, Sam Boyd Stadium or elsewhere.

The Mountain West canceled its fall season last month amid coronavirus concerns, but began considering a fall season last week as the Big Ten announced its return. The league won’t utilize daily testing like the Big Ten, but alternative antigen tests can provide the requisite safety for student-athletes.

The Mountain West is the third conference to reverse course in the last two weeks, joining the Big Ten and Pac-12, which also announced a return to play Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

