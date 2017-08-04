UNLV notes: Jerry Reynolds passing down blocking heritage

Former UNLV standout offensive lineman Jerry Reynolds was at football practice Friday watching his son compete for the Rebels. Jackson Reynolds is a preferred walk-on who already is impressing coaches.

JD Reynolds, center, is shown with his parents Kelli and Jerry during a high school football game at Foothill High in Henderson. JD Reynolds is one of several local players hoping to play for Adams State, an NCAA Division II member in Alamosa, Colorado. (Courtesy/Jerry Reynolds).

Jerry Reynolds hoped this day would come, and there he was Friday morning watching his son at Rebel Park.

The elder Reynolds played at UNLV from 1990 to 1993 and twice named honorable mention All-Big West Conference. He was drafted in the sixth round in 1994 by the Cincinnati Bengals, and spent five seasons in the NFL — one with the Dallas Cowboys and four with the New York Giants.

Now he gets to watch his legacy, Jackson, go to work. Jackson Reynolds (6 feet, 275 pounds) is a freshman preferred walk-on from Foothill High School.

“He had a bunch of Division II offers,” Jerry Reynolds said. “He wanted to come here. It makes me happy. I don’t have to go far to see him play.”

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez said Jackson Reynolds has a lot of potential.

“He’s done a good job,” Sanchez said. “I tell you what, he is tough, he’s strong. I think he can have a really good career here. Who knows, he may wind up being the starting center here one day.”

As for Jerry Reynolds, he remains close to the program as a member of the UNLV Football Foundation.

“Hopefully, we can get a good winning program here someday,” Jerry Reynolds said. “I think we’ve got the coaching staff and the players to do it, so I’m optimistic always.”

Battle inside

When junior Sid Acosta suffered a knee injury in the spring, it created a strong competition at center. Junior Zack Singer (6-2, 320) of Bishop Gorman operated with the first team the first two days of training camp, and senior J’Ondray Sanders (6-5, 290) of Basic practiced with the starters Friday and is expected to do so again Saturday.

“One of those guys has got to establish himself,” Sanchez said. “The one thing Zack’s got to do better is he’s had a couple of mishaps on snaps. J’Ondray’s been snapping the ball a little bit better. There are things each one of them does a little bit better than the other one, so it’s going to be the most consistent guy.”

As for Acosta (6-1, 305), he is expected back after the season begins Sept. 2 against Howard at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“Even when he does get back, we’ve got to get him back into game shape,” Sanchez said.

Getting the job done

All three practices this week ended at about 10:35 a.m., meaning camp has run on schedule. Sloppy practices could mean drills not ending until 11 a.m. or so.

UNLV begins at 8:10 a.m. most days.

“We’re already in Day 3, and not one period went over the allotted time,” Sanchez said. “We’re actually skipping periods forward, which is a good thing. We’re getting the same amount of (repetitions) in a lot shorter amount of time.”

Single-game tickets on sale

Single-game tickets are available now at unlvtickets.com, and those wishing to buy over the phone at (702) 739-FANS or in person at the Thomas & Mack Center box office can do so beginning Monday.

