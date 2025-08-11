UNLV offensive coordinator discusses QBs, famous father-in-law in Q&A

UNLV quarterback Alex Orji (1) walks past head coach Dan Mullen, center, and offensive coordinator Corey Dennis during the first day of football camp at the Fertitta Football Complex on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis is known as one of the brightest up-and-coming minds in the game.

Dennis, who was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Tulsa last season, is also the son-in-law of Hall of Fame coach Urban Meyer.

The 33-year-old is now working for Rebels coach Dan Mullen, who is considered one of the nation’s top offensive schemers.

The Review-Journal recently sat down with Dennis to discuss a handful of topics:

RJ: If you could define your offensive philosophy, what would it be?

Dennis: I think, first of all, it starts with your playmakers. Who do you have? What is the offense good at? But it would be multiple offenses, multiple personnels and just try to get the ball into those playmakers’ hands.

RJ: For how long did you want to be a coach and why?

Dennis: Oh, wow. My dad (Steve) was a longtime college coach, so ever since I was a little kid I’ve been around football. Always was around practice. From a young age, I remember being an elementary school kid coming to camp during the summer and just hanging out at the facility and going to his office every day. I just knew I wanted to be part of it. Just something as a kid sitting down and watching “Monday Night Football” with your dad. I have two boys and a little girl and the boys are 8 and 6. They’re really starting to dive into the football aspect of it. Reminds me of when I was a kid.

RJ: How much do you lean on Meyer and his advice?

Dennis: I do. He’s one of the greatest coaches ever, a Hall of Famer and a great resource. If I ever need anything, I talk to him every day. If I need anything, he’s always been a great resource for me.

RJ: What sets Mullen apart from others?

Dennis: His offensive mind. He’s the innovator of the spread offense. He’s one of the original guys to start it and over the years, the evolution of his offense has been second to none. From the time he was at Utah and Florida and what he was able to do at Mississippi State, he’s just one of those guys who has always pushed the envelope.

RJ: What makes UNLV a special program?

Dennis: Just look outside. Just look at the buildings like the (Fertitta Football Complex), the facilities, the resources, this city. One thing I’ve learned in a very fast time is that the city of Las Vegas loves UNLV. It’s behind this place. They’ve put a lot into it. Being able to sit here and have this place and what the program has done in the past two years in terms of development, there’s a bright future for UNLV football.

RJ: How are transfer quarterbacks Anthony Colandrea (from Virginia) and Alex Orji (from Michigan) similar and different?

Dennis: They’re both extremely athletic. They both can run and extend plays. One guy (Orji) is 240 pounds and a big bruiser and the other guy (Colandrea) is one of the quickest, fastest guys on the team. But they both have great vision and can sling the ball.

RJ: What is this program’s potential?

Dennis: Coach Mullen talks about it a lot. Ultimately, championships are our goal. That’s something we want to do here. Find a way to win championships and continue to grow. We’re trying to build a strong foundation right now.

RJ: What’s the best thing about your job?

Dennis: I get to come out and coach football every day. It’s the greatest game there is. But the cool thing about it right now is everyone here feels the support of the city, the love for UNLV. So everyone here is starting to love the passion and juice these players have. It’s infectious. There is a good vibe, a good feel around this program.

RJ: Do you have a favorite song that gets played at practice?

Dennis: Something loud so no one can hear me yelling. I’m good with that.

RJ: What’s the best thing about Las Vegas?

Dennis: The cool thing about Las Vegas that I’ve learned is you can make it as big or as small as you want. If you want to go have a crazy dinner on the Strip and hang out, you can do that. Or maybe just sit back in the suburbs. I’ve really learned to love this city.

