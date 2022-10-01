UNLV overcomes 17-point deficit to beat New Mexico
The Rebels rallied from a 17-0 deficit to defeat the New Mexico Lobos 31-20 on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is 4-1 for the first time since 2003.
UNLV rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.
The Rebels are 4-1 for the first time since 2003.
Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 24 of 33 passes for 233 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Junior running back Aidan Robbins rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.
UNLV also improved to 2-0 in the Mountain West. New Mexico fell to 2-3, 0-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
