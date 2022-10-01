80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
UNLV Football

UNLV overcomes 17-point deficit to beat New Mexico

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2022 - 11:29 pm
 
New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) lets the ball go as UNLV Rebels defensive linem ...
New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) lets the ball go as UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Eliel Ehimare (16) makes contact behind the line during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) lets the ball go as UNLV Rebels defensive linem ...
New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) lets the ball go as UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Eliel Ehimare (16) makes contact behind the line during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) fumbles a pass reception as New Mexico Lobos safet ...
UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) fumbles a pass reception as New Mexico Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II (9) and New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (6) team up for the stop during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II (9) recovers a fumble by UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick ...
New Mexico Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II (9) recovers a fumble by UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) fumbles a pass reception tackled by New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (6) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) makes his third field goal of the night held by ...
UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) makes his third field goal of the night held by teammate UNLV Rebels punter Charlton Butt (46) versus the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) tells the New Mexico Lobos sidelines to be quiet ...
UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) tells the New Mexico Lobos sidelines to be quiet after making his third field goal of the night held by UNLV Rebels punter Charlton Butt (46) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels are 4-1 for the first time since 2003.

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 24 of 33 passes for 233 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Junior running back Aidan Robbins rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV also improved to 2-0 in the Mountain West. New Mexico fell to 2-3, 0-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
$400K video poker jackpot hits at downtown Vegas casino
2
Franco Dragone, Vegas entertainment visionary, dies at 69
Franco Dragone, Vegas entertainment visionary, dies at 69
3
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
Raiders captains address issues after 0-3 start in team meeting
4
Small earthquake rattles Las Vegas area
Small earthquake rattles Las Vegas area
5
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST