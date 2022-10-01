UNLV overcomes 17-point deficit to beat New Mexico

The Rebels rallied from a 17-0 deficit to defeat the New Mexico Lobos 31-20 on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is 4-1 for the first time since 2003.

New Mexico Lobos quarterback Miles Kendrick (5) lets the ball go as UNLV Rebels defensive lineman Eliel Ehimare (16) makes contact behind the line during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) fumbles a pass reception as New Mexico Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II (9) and New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (6) team up for the stop during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II (9) recovers a fumble by UNLV Rebels wide receiver Nick Williams (10) fumbles a pass reception tackled by New Mexico Lobos safety Ronald Wilson (6) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) makes his third field goal of the night held by teammate UNLV Rebels punter Charlton Butt (46) versus the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels place kicker Daniel Gutierrez (32) tells the New Mexico Lobos sidelines to be quiet after making his third field goal of the night held by UNLV Rebels punter Charlton Butt (46) during the first half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat New Mexico 31-20 on Friday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels are 4-1 for the first time since 2003.

Sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield completed 24 of 33 passes for 233 yards and had a rushing touchdown. Junior running back Aidan Robbins rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown.

UNLV also improved to 2-0 in the Mountain West. New Mexico fell to 2-3, 0-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

