UNLV picks up 3-star offensive lineman

February 3, 2020 - 11:44 am
 

Three-star offensive lineman Marcus Miller of Castro Valley (California) High School announced Monday he has committed to UNLV.

Miller (6 feet 4 inches, 270 pounds) also was offered scholarships by several other Mountain West schools including UNR, Hawaii, Utah State and Wyoming.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

