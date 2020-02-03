UNLV picks up 3-star offensive lineman
Three-star offensive lineman Marcus Miller of Castro Valley (California) High School announced Monday he has committed to UNLV.
Three-star offensive lineman Marcus Miller of Castro Valley (California) High School announced Monday he has committed to UNLV.
All My Chips Are In🎰!! 100% COMMITTED To UNLV#BEaREBEL #UNLVfb pic.twitter.com/f9o86Y7TVm
— Marcus Miller (@_MEM_69_) February 3, 2020
Miller (6 feet 4 inches, 270 pounds) also was offered scholarships by several other Mountain West schools including UNR, Hawaii, Utah State and Wyoming.
Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.