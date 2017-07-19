UNLV picks up a wide receiver/tight end from Arizona

Jarick Caldwell, a hybrid wide receiver/tight end from Chander, Arizona, committed to play football at UNLV. Caldwell (6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds), a three-star prospect according to Scout.com, tweeted his commitment.

Jarick Caldwell, a hybrid wide receiver/tight end from Chander, Arizona, committed to play football at UNLV.

Caldwell (6 feet 3 inches, 200 pounds), a three-star prospect according to Scout.com, tweeted his commitment.

“… I would like to thank all the coaches that gave me an opportunity to play at the next level with scholarship offers,” Caldwell tweeted. “after long discussions with my parents I have decided to commit to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.”

UNR and Fresno State were among the other schools who offered Caldwell scholarships, according to 247Sports.com.

He caught 26 passes for 484 yards and four touchdowns last season at Chandler High School. Caldwell came up big in the state championship victory with five receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns.

He is the third player from Chandler to commit to the Rebels, joining cornerback Bryce Jackson (5-10, 180) and defensive tackle Chris Manoa (6-0, 300).

Chandler is the seventh player overall to join UNLV’s recruiting class.

