UNLV picks up commitment from 3-star Texas safety

Shadow Lane (Texas) senior safety Jaylen Lane announced his pledge to the Rebels on Friday via Twitter, becoming the fourth player to commit to the program this week.

Another day.

Another commitment for UNLV’s 2021 recruiting class.

Jaylen Lane, a senior safety from Shadow Lane (Texas) High School, announced via Twitter Friday he has committed to UNLV.

Lane becomes the fourth player to commit to the Rebels this week. Lane’s commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent.

Football players can sign beginning Dec. 16.

Lane is listed at 6 foot and 180 pounds, and garners a three-star ranking from 247 Sports. He’s the No. 55 safety in the senior class, and helped Shadow Lane in 2019 win the Texas 5A D-I state championship. As a junior, he logged 58 tackles, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions.

He had a Power Five scholarship offer from Kansas, and Mountain West offers from Boise State, Colorado State, UNR and New Mexico.

Lane is the first safety and 14th player to commit to UNLV’s 2021 class. He’s also the fifth player in the class from Texas, joining defensive end Kevon Ivy, linebacker Marsel McDuffie and cornerbacks Cameron Oliver and Jakelyn Morgan.

