UNLV picks up player from South Carolina

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2020 - 3:53 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2020 - 4:15 pm

Safety Tyson Player (6 feet 1 inch, 177 pounds) committed to UNLV on Monday.

Player, who attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina, also received scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Howard, according to 247Sports.

His statistics weren’t available.

Also, two players who committed to the Rebels under then-coach Tony Sanchez withdrew their pledges — wide receiver Ronald Gilliam (6-0, 192) of Junipero Serra High in Gardena, California, and offensive lineman Dirk Nelson (6-2, 291) of Central Valley Christian Schools in Visalia, California.

Nelson also tweeted he was going to Colorado State.

