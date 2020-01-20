UNLV picks up player from South Carolina

Safety Tyson Player, who attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina, also received scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Howard.

UNLV's new football head coach Marcus Arroyo speaks during a press conference at UNLV's Fertitta Football Complex in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Safety Tyson Player (6 feet 1 inch, 177 pounds) committed to UNLV on Monday.

Player, who attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina, also received scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and Howard, according to 247Sports.

His statistics weren’t available.

• 110% COMMITTED ‼️

• Proverbs 16:3..

• Who’s Next ? pic.twitter.com/Hr7Ys3hjar — TYSON PLAYER 4 (@tysonplayer) January 20, 2020

Also, two players who committed to the Rebels under then-coach Tony Sanchez withdrew their pledges — wide receiver Ronald Gilliam (6-0, 192) of Junipero Serra High in Gardena, California, and offensive lineman Dirk Nelson (6-2, 291) of Central Valley Christian Schools in Visalia, California.

I will like to thank UNLV football Program. I have decided to Decommit and reopen my Recruitment @ArmondSr — Ronald Gilliam (@8RonRon) January 21, 2020

Nelson also tweeted he was going to Colorado State.

After a great Official Visit to Colorado State, I have decided to decommit from UNLV. I would like to thank Coach Justice and UNLV Football for believing in me and offering me this opportunity! — Dirk Nelson (@nelson_dirk) January 20, 2020

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.