UNLV picks up three-star wide receiver from Atlanta

Tyleek Collins, a three-star wide receiver from Atlanta, tweeted Friday he had committed to play football at UNLV.

Collins (5 feet 10 inches, 167 pounds) was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports’ composite index. According to the site, he received multiple scholarship offers, including from Michigan State, Illinois, Kentucky and Colorado State.

He is a member of the current recruiting class. Coach Tony Sanchez previously signed 22 of the 25-member class, so he has two spots remaining.

