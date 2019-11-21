UNLV played its first football game in Sam Boyd Stadium in 1971 — PHOTOS

UNLV hosted Weber State in the first football game ever played at Sam Boyd Stadium, then known as the Las Vegas Stadium.

Historical images from the Las Vegas Review-Journal archive document the first UNLV football game at Sam Boyd Stadium in Henderson. UNLV lost 30-17 to Weber State. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Take a look back to 1971 at the first football game ever played at Sam Boyd Stadium, then known as the Las Vegas Stadium.

On Oct. 23, 1971, UNLV christened Las Vegas Stadium in Henderson with a 30-17 loss to Weber State.

At the time, the stadium had a seating capacity of 15,000. Later known as the Las Vegas Silver Bowl and Sam Boyd Silver Bowl, the stadium now seats up to 40,000.

The Rebels will play their final game in Sam Boyd Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019.

