UNLV played its first football game in Sam Boyd Stadium in 1971 — PHOTOS
UNLV hosted Weber State in the first football game ever played at Sam Boyd Stadium, then known as the Las Vegas Stadium.
Take a look back to 1971 at the first football game ever played at Sam Boyd Stadium, then known as the Las Vegas Stadium.
On Oct. 23, 1971, UNLV christened Las Vegas Stadium in Henderson with a 30-17 loss to Weber State.
At the time, the stadium had a seating capacity of 15,000. Later known as the Las Vegas Silver Bowl and Sam Boyd Silver Bowl, the stadium now seats up to 40,000.
The Rebels will play their final game in Sam Boyd Stadium on Nov. 23, 2019.
More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
More Sam Boyd Stadium Memories:
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: Nolan Kohorst’s kick lifts UNLV over Hawaii
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: The night UNLV blanked Utah
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: The day UNLV shocked the Aztecs
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: When the lights went out
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: UNLV routs Arkansas in 2000 LV Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: Randall Cunningham’s number retired in 1984
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: UNLV’s 1994 Las Vegas Bowl victory
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: UNLV’s Ickey Woods becomes 1987 rush king
Sam Boyd Stadium memory: Fremont Cannon damaged after UNLV beats UNR