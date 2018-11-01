UNLV Football

UNLV QB Armani Rogers cleared to play, but won’t start Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 1, 2018 - 11:13 am
 

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers, who has missed the past month with a toe injury, was cleared to play, coach Tony Sanchez said Thursday.

But Sanchez said Rogers will not start in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against No. 20 Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium. Max Gilliam will receive the start as Rogers continues to work his way back into game shape.

“Next week, he’ll be ready to go,” Sanchez said.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

