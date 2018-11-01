UNLV QB Armani Rogers cleared to play, but won’t start Saturday

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers, who has missed the past month with a toe injury, was cleared to play, coach Tony Sanchez said Thursday.

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers (1) is brought to the ground by Arkansas State linebacker Caleb Bonner (22) and defensive back Demari Medley (27) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, Jonesboro, Ark. (Jacob Wiegand/The Jonesboro Sun via AP)

But Sanchez said Rogers will not start in Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. game against No. 20 Fresno State at Sam Boyd Stadium. Max Gilliam will receive the start as Rogers continues to work his way back into game shape.

“Next week, he’ll be ready to go,” Sanchez said.

