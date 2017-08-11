UNLV QB Armani Rogers has his best day in camp

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez said quarterback Armani Rogers put together his strongest training camp on Friday. Sanchez also was pleased with practice overall, a day after criticizing his team’s effort.

UNLV's quarterback Armani Rogers (1) reaches for a snapped ball during a team practice at Rebel Park in UNLV on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV's Armani Rogers (1) runs the ball during a UNLV spring football exhibition at the Peter Johann Memorial Field on Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

UNLV's quarterback Armani Rogers (1) throws a pass during a team practice at Rebel Park in UNLV on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Friday’s UNLV football practice report from Rebel Park:

Tony’s take

Coach Tony Sanchez, on the ninth day of training camp:

“Good practice. The guys responded well today. (Redshirt freshman quarterback) Armani Rogers’ best day by far when it comes to reads. Some of the short throws, he’s been a little erratic, kind of rushed his feet. He got his feet set today, and he was as accurate and (had) as good a decision-making as he’s had the entire camp. That was great to see.

“Took the shoulder pads off today, so one of those challenges, you’ve still got to practice fast. They did a really good job coming out flying around today.

“The offense did a better job managing the two-minute (drill), and I thought the defense again did a good job today. Situational stuff was good. Got the threes (third-teamers) a lot of reps today, which is really, really good. Overall, I thought it was a great day.”

Notes

— Senior defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr., who went to Palo Verde High School, will be held out of practice for about another week with a tight left hamstring.

“He’s fine,” Sanchez said. “You see him out here. He’s doing all the walk-through stuff. He’s jogging around, but we don’t want him to pull that thing.”

— UNLV will run about 120 plays in Saturday night’s scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium. The scrimmage is closed to the public.

“We really want to get a bunch of reps,” Sanchez said. “Now that’s with all of our guys. We’ll get ones, twos and threes in, but we’d like to see the ones get out there and get at least 60 snaps and get after it.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.