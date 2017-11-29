UNLV QB Armani Rogers named MW’s top freshman

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year. Running back Lexington Thomas was selected to the first team and defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr. to the second team.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) runs with the football during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels quarterback Armani Rogers (1) hands off the football to running back Lexington Thomas (3) during the first half of their game against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Reno, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

He is the fourth Rebel to earn the honor and the first since wide receiver Devonte Boyd in 2014.

Rogers set school rushing records for a quarterback with 780 for the season and 193 at New Mexico. He also passed for 1,471 yards and six touchdowns.

UNLV junior running back Lexington Thomas made first-team all-conference. He rushed for 1,336 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Senior defensive tackle Mike Hughes Jr., a Palo Verde High School graduate, was a second-team selection. He finished with 53 tackles, including seven for loss and two sacks. Hughes also blocked a kick.

Two offensive linemen, junior Nathan Jacobson and senior Kyle Saxelid, made honorable mention.

