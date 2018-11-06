UNLV QB Armani Rogers’ status still uncertain

Max Gilliam is expected to start at quarterback for UNLV when the Rebels visit San Diego State on Saturday. Armani Rogers is still working his way back from a toe injury, but could play.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Max Gilliam avoids a tackle by Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Kevin Atkins (90) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The plan still is to start Max Gilliam at quarterback and see how much Armani Rogers progresses during the week.

But UNLV coach Tony Sanchez was open to the idea that Rogers, out since injuring a toe Sept. 22 at Arkansas State, would play in Saturday’s game at San Diego State.

The Rebels (2-7, 0-5 Mountain West) will try to end a six-game losing in the 7:30 p.m. game, which will be televised by ESPN2. San Diego State (7-2, 4-1) is a 21-point favorite.

“We’re just trying to raise his level of comfort in there,” Sanchez said of Rogers. “He’s definitely not 100 percent running right now, so we’ll see how the week progresses.

“We want Armani a week of taking all the (No.) 1 reps before we start him. It’s not unlikely that he plays in the game.”

How much Rogers plays, if he does, will be determined closer to game time.

“(The toe) swelled a little bit last week, not egregiously,” Sanchez said. “Part of that is because it’s been immobile for so long. It’s kind of normal for it to swell a little bit.

”He went out there (Monday) and moved around and looked pretty good moving around. He wasn’t overly comfortable with it on Saturday, and that’s one of the reasons you didn’t see him on Saturday. … He’s got to believe that he can go and feels comfortable with it.”

Gilliam is more of a passer, and until Saturday’s 48-3 loss to Fresno State had thrown 12 touchdown passes over four starts. The Rebels play a more wide-open game with him at the controls.

With Rogers, UNLV is more run-based, gaining more than 300 yards in each of his four starts. The Rebels’ high mark since then is a 197-yard effort against Fresno State.

If both play, coaches will have to create an offensive plan for two distinct styles.

“You might not have the same percentage of (pass) calls that we’re doing with Max, but you would insert some of that run-game stuff that Armani had done,” Sanchez said. “He’s going to be mobile and able to move, but he might not move like you saw him in the first four weeks, so that would obviously change some of the play-calling, too. But he’s more than capable of going out there and throwing it around.”

The Rebels are battling their share of injuries and face an Aztecs team getting healthier.

San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman (knee) and running back Juwan Washington (clavicle) returned in backup roles Saturday, but both became key players in the 31-23 comeback victory at New Mexico. Chapman, who missed the previous six games, completed 13 of 19 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Washington, out since getting hurt Sept 22, rushed for a 50-yard touchdown run to extend a late lead.

UNLV is coping with injuries in its secondary, but probably gets cornerback Jericho Flowers (hamstring) back in time to reclaim the starting job. Just in time, too, with Alex Perry (shoulder) likely out. Safety Greg Francis (shoulder) is out for the rest of the season.

Left guard Jaron Caldwell (foot) is questionable. Donovan Outlaw, the starting left tackle until Saturday, will start at left guard if Caldwell is out. Justice Oluwaseun, coming off his first career start at right tackle, shifts to left tackle in that case.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.