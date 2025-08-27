UNLV QBs get high marks from Mullen: ‘I thought they played fantastic’

UNLV football coach Dan Mullen utilized two quarterbacks in the Rebels’ season-opening win over Idaho State and was pleased with how both played.

UNLV’s football team has a grading system. If you score 80 percent or better, you’re labeled a champion for that specific football game.

Anthony Colandrea and Alex Orji were both champions Saturday.

UNLV may have escaped Idaho State 38-31 in its season opener at Allegiant Stadium, but the Rebels received exemplary play from both quarterbacks.

It was the main question of the offseason — which of two junior transfers would assume a leadership role for UNLV. So far, both have.

Things won’t change this week when the Rebels visit Sam Houston at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Colandrea and Orji will both see action. Their different skill sets makes it so coach Dan Mullen understands the strength in playing both.

“I thought they played fantastic (against Idaho State),” Mullen said. “That’s better than I’ve seen them play in our scrimmages with things like managing the game and checking down and not getting frustrated or forcing the ball downfield. They both had good reads. I want to see that growth continue.

“They had played before but not for us. But they were ready for all game situations and the bright lights.”

Colandrea (a transfer from Virginia) completed 15 of his 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. Orji (Michigan) completed all three of his passes and also ran for 34 yards and a game-winning touchdown on six carries.

Orji almost rushed for another touchdown in the first quarter, but fumbled the ball into the end zone.

Mullen joked before Saturday’s game he might start both players and actually did. Colandrea threw a deep sideline pass off a feed from Orji on UNLV’s first play. Mullen, when asked Tuesday if he had decided on a starter, didn’t rule out running it back.

“Maybe we’ll start both again,” he said. “Our playbook goes deep, now. I don’t know. I’m not letting the cat out of the bag just yet. But I think both bring a dynamic that makes us a more dynamic offense. They feed off each other.”

Fixable mistakes

Mullen said he thought UNLV looked better on film than he had imagined following the close victory.

Twenty-three starters were playing their first game for the Rebels.

“When we did things well, I thought we did them really well,” Mullen said. “When we did things poorly, we did them really poorly. There were a lot of extremes over the course of that game instead of good, consistent football. I’d like to see more of that top to bottom this week. It’s a tough challenge any time you go on the road. Hopefully, we see those steps and are much improved.”

He thought the Rebels got into trouble when players allowed one bad play to affect them for two or three more. That they didn’t move on from disappointment quickly enough.

Example: Idaho State had a fourth-and-1 in the third quarter and the Rebels didn’t get a stop. UNLV blew a coverage the next play and allowed a 64-yard touchdown.

“We allowed little things to affect us,” Mullen said. “It’s about growing and a team coming together and for some experienced guys to just worry about being the best you can be on the next play.”

Responding well

Mullen said he was happy with how his team handled a back-and-forth game against an FCS opponent. That players could have begun pointing fingers instead of staying together.

“You look at all the new faces we had and all the new coaches and being in a tight scenario like that,” he said. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how our guys stuck together as a team. That’s one thing I took away from the game.

“You’re immediately thrown into a difficult situation and it would be very easy to fracture and fall apart. But instead, everybody pulled together and I thought that was really positive.”

The Rebels moved their practice time to the evening Monday and Mullen said it was one of their hardest and fastest workouts of the year.

“That part is exciting,” he said. “I was really pleased with the energy the guys came out with (after Saturday). It’s almost like we have to be a little careful with how hard guys are going just to keep everyone healthy.”

Up next

Who: UNLV at Sam Houston

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Shell Energy Stadium, Houston

TV: CBS Sports Network

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM)

Line: UNLV -10; total 62