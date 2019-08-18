UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers bounces back in scrimmage

The junior responded to a subpar scrimmage a week ago with a much stronger performance Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium. He also was named a team captain.

Quarterback Armani Rogers (1) passes to a receiver during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Head coach Tony Sanchez and players call for the ball and a play reset during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quarterback Armani Rogers (1) readies to pass to a receiver during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quarterback Armani Rogers (1) streaks down the sidelines on a run during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Head coach Tony Sanchez signals to the sidelines during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Head coach Tony Sanchez pumps up his players as the season nears following the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quarterback Armani Rogers (1) reaches up to save a high snap during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Quarterback Armani Rogers (1) passes to a receiver during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It was a replay of last year.

UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers came back from a subpar first scrimmage with a strong second one a year ago, and he did it again Saturday night at Sam Boyd Stadium.

A week after being out of rhythm, the junior completed his first four passes, including a 60-yard touchdown pass to junior Jacob Gasser. The one notable blemish occurred late when Rogers lofted a pass over the deep middle of the field that was intercepted by junior safety Greg Francis.

“The biggest thing tonight we wanted to come out and see No. 1 (Rogers) throw the ball and make the easy throws and be on target, and he was more on target,” coach Tony Sanchez said. “He threw (a bad) one at the end, but the receiver got his route picked. But other than that, he was phenomenal tonight.

“He hit short windows. Those are the things that in past people were champing to see. They know he’s got the deep ball down, but can he throw crossing routes, out routes, the quick-game stuff?”

The scrimmage signified the end of training camp. UNLV takes Sunday off before returning to Rebel Park on Monday to begin preparations for the Aug. 31 season opener against Southern Utah at Sam Boyd.

“We’re practicing at getting better each and every day,” Rogers said. “We fixed the mistakes after the last scrimmage, and we executed on the things that we made mistakes on.”

Notable

— Junior running back Charles Williams had a 75-yard touchdown run early but didn’t get another carry as coaches gave the reserves a close look.

“I trusted my key read and it was open, and I just had to break a tackle and I took off,” Williams said. “It felt like the good ol’ days back in high school.”

Sanchez said sophomore Chad Magyar is the backup running back, followed by freshman Courtney Reese and junior Darran Williams.

— Junior Daniel Gutierrez made all three field goal attempts and is running first at kicker.

“He looked terrible last scrimmage, and he tonight he came out and did really well,” Sanchez said. “So I like when he shuts me up.”

— Rogers, junior tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr., senior defensive end Gabe McCoy and senior linebacker Javin White were named team captains. Rogers and McCoy were captains last season.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.