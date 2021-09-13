UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield day-to-day, per Marcus Arroyo

Doug Brumfield started Saturday at Arizona State and led two scoring drives in the first half before leaving the game in the third quarter after sustaining a vicious hit while firing a pass downfield.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks to throw against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

UNLV sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield is day-to-day with an undisclosed upper body injury, Rebels coach Marcus Arroyo said Monday at his weekly press conference.

Brumfield started Saturday at Arizona State and led two scoring drives in the first half before leaving the game in the third quarter after sustaining a vicious hit while firing a pass downfield. He did not return to Las Vegas with the team, Arroyo said, staying overnight in the Phoenix area for observation.

There was initial concern that Brumfield had a concussion, according to people close to the quarterback. But those concerns have been quelled.

“We hope to see him progress tomorrow,” Arroyo said.

Brumfield was 6 of 14 passing on Saturday for 60 yards to go with eight carries for 43 yards and a diving touchdown run. He helped engineer two drives of 10 plays or more and had helped the Rebels hang with the Sun Devils en route to a 14-10 halftime deficit. But he absorbed a lot of punishment as a runner by attempting to run through tackles instead of sliding.

“We talk about it actually a lot. You’ve got to get guys to understand, especially when they’re young, No. 1, the speed of the game is a little different,” Arroyo said of instructing his quarterbacks to slide. “Taller guys, longer guys, angular guys have to learn to get down because they’re larger targets.”

Brumfield has the rest of the week to recover before the Rebels play No. 14 Iowa State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

“When he’s out there, the ball is moving. He’s a factor,” Arroyo said of Brumfield. “Excited to see him generate that type of execution and energy for us.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.