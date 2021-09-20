UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield returns to practice

Rebels redshirt freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield was a full participant in Monday’s practice, per UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo, and there is optimism that he’ll play Friday against No. 22 Fresno State.

UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

He’s back. To practice, anyway.

Rebels redshirt freshman quarterback Doug Brumfield was a full participant in Monday’s practice, per UNLV football coach Marcus Arroyo, and there is optimism that he’ll play Friday against No. 22 Fresno State after missing Saturday’s 49-3 thrashing against No. 14 Iowa State.

“He got in the rotation with the ones, and the hope is he’s healthy enough to go, get back in there and pick up where he left off,” Arroyo said during his weekly press conference.

Brumfield sustained an upper body injury on Sept. 11 during UNLV’s 37-10 loss to Arizona State. He didn’t practice last week, paving the way for true freshman Cameron Friel to make his debut as UNLV’s starter and fifth-year junior Tate Martell to make his program debut as the backup.

Friel played a majority of the snaps against the Cyclones, though Martell was part of a rotation in the second half. Arroyo said UNLV could utilize a similar rotation should Brumfield not be healthy enough to return.

The two combined to complete 10 of 19 passes for 94 yards and an interception.

“The key is to get those guys where they’ve got enough reps in the week where we feel like we can give them a good plan,” Arroyo said.

Arroyo said “it’s a struggle” building chemistry on offense with all the changes at quarterback thus far. Redshirt junior Justin Rogers started in Week 1 and Brumfield started in Week 2.

Only Brumfield has engineered a touchdown drive this season.

“You get chemistry at that position with a group over time,” Arroyo said. “Seeing each other run routes. Depth. Timing. All that stuff is really critical. The amount of game reps they’ve had together are minimal with all those guys. Every rep counts out there.

“It’s not … camp, where you get five straight practices to get on the same page,” he added. “That chemistry is something that takes time.”

Sixth-year senior running back Charles Williams said the focus is on “trying to build consistent chemistry with whoever” is playing quarterback beside him.

“Make sure they’re not nervous. Make sure they’re good and they’re relaxed,” Williams said. “Whoever is the best fit at the moment, I’m ready to roll with them.”

