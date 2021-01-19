UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad enters transfer portal

UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad, a Liberty High School product who started eight games in 2019, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) cuts up field through the San Jose State Spartans defense during the second quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I am officially in the transfer portal! 3 years of eligibility left,” Oblad, a Liberty High product, said on Twitter, while also posting a photo of the email from the NCAA that showed UNLV had submitted his notification of transfer.

I am officially in the transfer portal! 3 years of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/sHNFur4SYS — KO (@kenyonoblad) January 19, 2021

Oblad started eight games for the Rebels in 2019, but did not play after the 2020 opener and fell to fourth on the depth chart.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.