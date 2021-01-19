61°F
UNLV Football

UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad enters transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2021 - 3:54 pm
 
UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) cuts up field through the San Jose State Spartans defe ...
UNLV Rebels quarterback Kenyon Oblad (7) cuts up field through the San Jose State Spartans defense during the second quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Kenyon Oblad announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

“I am officially in the transfer portal! 3 years of eligibility left,” Oblad, a Liberty High product, said on Twitter, while also posting a photo of the email from the NCAA that showed UNLV had submitted his notification of transfer.

Oblad started eight games for the Rebels in 2019, but did not play after the 2020 opener and fell to fourth on the depth chart.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

THE LATEST
A view from the field at Allegiant Stadium after a UNLV football game against Wyoming in Las Ve ...
UNLV unveils future football opponents
By / RJ

UNLV announced it will face Texas-San Antonio in a home-and-home series beginning in 2021 and open the 2022 season against Idaho State.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo yells to his players before the first half of their NCAA f ...
UNLV sees growth despite winless football season
By / RJ

UNLV finished 0-6, but athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said she saw growth in the program’s culture under coach Marcus Arroyo, who faced numerous challenges in his first year.