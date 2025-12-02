UNLV quarterback named MW’s Offensive Player of the Year

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea led the Mountain West in almost all statistical categories and was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) dives for a late first down as New Mexico Lobos safety Tavian Combs (7) drives him out of bounds during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) elevates while getting off a pass on the run as Utah State Aggies linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr. (14) looks on during the second half of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) drops back to pass during the football game on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. At the half, UNLV led 23-3. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The numbers didn’t lie.

UNLV junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year by a vote of media and league coaches.

Colandrea completed 238 of 349 passes for a conference-best 3,050 yards and a league-leading 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 555 yards and eight scores. His 68.2 completion percentage is on pace to set a school record.

He led the conference in total offense at 300.4 yards per game and in pass efficiency at 157.8.

Colandrea is the only player nationally to throw for at least one score and rush for at least 15 net yards in every game this season.

He is the first UNLV quarterback to earn such honors since College Football Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham in 1983 and 1984 out of the Big West Conference.

Junior running back Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas was also named a first-team all-conference selection. He leads college football in yards per carry (7.43) and is the only player in the nation with at least four 100-yard rushing games coming on fewer than 15 carries.

Four players for UNLV made second-team all-conference: Linebacker Marsel McDuffie, defensive back Aamaris Brown, wide receiver Jaden Bradley and center Reid Williams.

The Rebels continue to prepare for the conference championship game Friday at Boise State.

