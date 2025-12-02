UNLV quarterback named MW’s Offensive Player of the Year
UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea led the Mountain West in almost all statistical categories and was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.
The numbers didn’t lie.
UNLV junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea has been named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year by a vote of media and league coaches.
Colandrea completed 238 of 349 passes for a conference-best 3,050 yards and a league-leading 22 touchdowns. He also rushed for a career-high 555 yards and eight scores. His 68.2 completion percentage is on pace to set a school record.
He led the conference in total offense at 300.4 yards per game and in pass efficiency at 157.8.
Colandrea is the only player nationally to throw for at least one score and rush for at least 15 net yards in every game this season.
He is the first UNLV quarterback to earn such honors since College Football Hall of Famer Randall Cunningham in 1983 and 1984 out of the Big West Conference.
Junior running back Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas was also named a first-team all-conference selection. He leads college football in yards per carry (7.43) and is the only player in the nation with at least four 100-yard rushing games coming on fewer than 15 carries.
Four players for UNLV made second-team all-conference: Linebacker Marsel McDuffie, defensive back Aamaris Brown, wide receiver Jaden Bradley and center Reid Williams.
The Rebels continue to prepare for the conference championship game Friday at Boise State.
