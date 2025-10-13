UNLV quarterback wins another Mountain West award

Anthony Colandrea became the first UNLV quarterback to win three Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week awards after his performance against Air Force.

UNLV quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) scores a touchdown as Air Force Falcons defensive back Ehimen Oyamendan (22) defends during an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The junior transfer from Virginia recorded the most passing yards for a UNLV player since 2018 when he threw for 361 in a 51-48 victory over Air Force on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

He completed 20 of 32 while also rushing for 62 yards and two touchdowns. His 19-yard scramble proved to be the game-winning score with 36 seconds remaining.

The last UNLV quarterback to earn three Player of the Week honors in any conference was Jon Denton while playing in the Western Athletic Conference in 1996 and 1997.

Colandrea was also one of eight quarterbacks nationally named a Manning Award Star of the Week.

This marks the first time that UNLV has earned more than two Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week honors in one season.

UNLV (6-0) continues its perfect season with a showdown at Boise State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on FS1.

