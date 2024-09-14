UNLV rallies with late touchdown to stun Kansas

UNLV’s Kylin James rushed for a 1-yard touchdown on fourth down with less than two minutes left as the Rebels upset the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday.

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels passes against the UNLV Rebels in the first half of a NCAA college football game , Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs into the end zone past UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels warms up prior to an NCAA college football game against UNLV, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas, center, runs the ball against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs for a touchdown against UNLV linebacker Mani Powell (16) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, right, celebrates after his touchdown run against UNLV with wide receiver Luke Grimm, center, and tight end Jared Casey, left, during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) looks to pass against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) is sacked by Kansas linebacker Cornell Wheeler (44) and safety Mason Ellis (23) during an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) leaps past Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (2) as he runs with the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) runs with the ball against Kansas in the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — UNLV, despite getting outplayed in nearly every statistical category, upset Kansas 23-20 on Friday night with some late-game heroics.

Trailing the entire game, the Rebels mounted a game-winning drive that began with 11:22 left and ended with Kylin James’ 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down with 1:51 remaining.

The Rebels (3-0) had to overcome the Jayhawks and themselves on the drive. Facing a fourth-and-inches from just outside the Kansas 1-yard line, UNLV picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak by quarterback Matthew Sluka. But Rebels tackle Will Thomas was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, so instead of a first-and-goal from the 1, the Rebels got pushed back to the Kansas 15, where they faced a first-and-10.

Sluka miraculously escaped a potential sack on third down to set up fourth-and-goal from the 1, where James pushed past the goal line on a second effort to put the Rebels up 23-20.

TOUCHDOWN!!!! REBS LEAD WITH JUST UNDER 2 MINUTES TO GO! pic.twitter.com/dMzIHj8eJf — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) September 14, 2024

Sluka rushed for 124 yards on 19 carries.

On Kansas’ ensuing drive, the Jayhawks were called for a chop-block penalty on a fourth-down run by Devin Neal that went for a first down.

That meant the Jayhawks faced a fourth-and-15 instead. UNLV sacked quarterback Jalon Daniels to take over on downs, and the Rebels then ran out the clock.

UNLV, which lost to the Jayhawks in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix, has started a season with three straight wins for the first time since 1984.

