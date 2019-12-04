UNLV RB Charles Williams makes first-team All-MW
UNLV had six players selected to the All-Mountain West team on Wednesday, tying for the most since 2013.
UNLV junior running back Charles Williams, who led the Mountain West for 1,257 yards rushing this season, was named first-team all-conference on Wednesday.
Williams’ rushing total was the seventh highest in Rebels history and ranked 16th nationally. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns, which was second in the Mountain West.
Senior cornerback Jericho Flowers was chosen to the second team, and he is the first UNLV defensive back to make first- or second-team all-conference since Mil’Von James made second team in 2007.
Flowers was third in the conference with 16 passes defended and tied three other players for second with four interceptions. He also made 68 tackles, including three for loss and a sack.
Four Rebels made honorable mention — junior offensive lineman Julio Garcia II, senior linebacker Rayshad Jackson, senior offensive lineman Justin Polu and senior linebacker Javin White. Garcia is a Bishop Gorman High School graduate, and Polu went to Silverado.
UNLV’s six selections tied for the most since 2013, the last time the Rebels appeared in the postseason when they made the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL TEAM
Offensive Player of the Year — Josh Love, Sr., QB, San Jose State
Defensive Player of the Year — Curtis Weaver, Jr., DE, Boise State
Special Teams Player of the Year — Avery Williams, Jr., RS, Boise State
Freshman of the Year — George Holani, RB, Boise State
Coach of the Year — Nick Rolovich, Hawaii
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Player, Cl., Team
QB Josh Love, Sr., San Jose State
WR Warren Jackson, Jr., Colorado State
WR Cedric Byrd II, Sr., Hawaii
WR Tre Walker, Jr., San Jose State
RB Charles Williams, Jr., UNLV
RB Xazavian Valladay, So. ,Wyoming
TE Trey McBride, So., Colorado State
OL Scott Hattok, Sr., Air Force
OL Nolan Laufenberg, Jr., Air Force
OL Ezra Cleveland, Jr., Boise State
OL John Molchon, Sr., Boise State
OL Keith Ismael, Jr., San Diego State
PK Dominik Eberle, Sr., Utah State
KR Savon Scarver, Jr., Utah State
DEFENSE
Pos. Player, Cl., Team
DL Mosese Fifita, Sr., Air Force
DL Curtis Weaver, Jr., Boise State
DL Dom Peterson, So., UNR
DL Myles Cheatum, Sr., San Diego State
DL Cameron Thomas, Fr., San Diego State
LB Justin Rice, Jr., Fresno State
LB Mykal Walker, Sr., Fresno State
LB Kyahva Tezino, Sr., San Diego State
LB David Woodward, Jr., Utah State
LB Logan Wilson, Sr., Wyoming
DB Kekaula Kaniho, Jr., Boise State
DB Jamal Hicks, Sr., Colorado State
DB Luq Barcoo, Sr., San Diego State
DB Alijah Halliburton, Sr., Wyoming
P Ryan Stonehouse, Jr., Colorado State
PR Avery Williams, Jr., Boise State
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Pos. Player Cl. Team
QB Cole McDonald, Jr., Hawaii
WR John Hightower, Sr., Boise State
WR JoJo Ward, Sr., Hawaii
WR Siaosi Mariner, Sr., Utah State
RB George Holani, Fr., Boise State
RB Ronnie Rivers, Jr., Fresno State
TE Parker Houston, Sr., San Diego State
OL Connor Vikupitz, Sr., Air Force
OL Garrett Larson, Sr., Boise State
OL Ilm Manning, So., Hawaii
OL Daishawn Dixon, Sr., San Diego State
OL Keegan Cryder, So., Wyoming
PK Brandon Talton, Fr., UNR
KR John Hightower, Sr., Boise State
DEFENSE
Pos. Player, Cl., Team
DL Chase Hatada, Sr., Boise State
DL David Moa, Sr., Boise State
DL Keshawn Banks, So., San Diego State
DL Tipa Galeai, Sr., Utah State
LB Kyle Johnson, Sr., Air Force
LB Demonte Meeks, Jr., Air Force
LB Riley Whimpey, Jr., Boise State
LB Ethan Aguayo, Sr., San Jose State
DB Kekoa Nawahine, Sr., Boise State
DB Jalen Walker, Jr., Boise State
DB Tariq Thompson, Jr., San Diego State
DB Jericho Flowers, Sr., UNLV
P Tyson Dyer, Jr., New Mexico
PR Austin Conway, Sr., Wyoming
HONORABLE MENTION
Air Force: Milton Bugg III, Jr., DB; Jeremy Fejedelem, Sr., DB; Jordan Jackson, Jr., DL; Timothy Jackson, So., FB;
Jake Koehnke, Sr., PK; Zane Lewis, Sr., DB; Geraud Sanders, Sr., WR; Kadin Remsberg, Jr., RB;
Boise State: John Bates, Jr., TE; Sonatane Lui, Sr., DL; Eric Quevedo, Sr., OL; Khalil Shakir, So., WR;
Avery Williams, Jr., DB;
Colorado State: Anthony Hawkins, Sr., KR; Manny Jones, Jr., DL;
Fresno State: Kevin Atkins, Jr., DL; Blake Cusick, Sr., P; Juju Hughes, Sr., DB;
Hawaii: Cortez Davis, Jr., DB; Rojesterman Farris II, Sr., DB; Solomon Matautia, Sr., LB; Kaimana Padello, Sr., DL;
Gene Pryor, OL; Taaga Tuulima, Jr., OL; Blessman Ta’ala, So., DL;
New Mexico: Ahmari Davis, Sr., RB; Alex Hart, Sr., LB; Teton Saltes, Jr., OL; Kyle Stapley, Jr., OL;
San Diego State: Matt Araiza, Fr., PK; William Dunkle, Fr., OL; Darren Hall, So., DB; Brandon Heicklen, Sr., P;
Dwayne Johnson Jr., Jr., DB;
San Jose State: Bailey Gaither, Sr., WR; Troy Kowalski, Sr., OL; Matt Mercurio, Fr., PK; Jack Snyder, Jr., OL;
UNLV: Julio Garcia, Jr., OL; Rayshad Jackson, Sr., LB; Justin Polu, Sr., OL; Javin White, Sr., LB;
UNR: Daniel Brown, Sr., DB; Romeo Doubs, WR, PR; Gabriel Sewell, Sr., LB; Toa Taua, So., RB;
Utah State: Shaq Bond, Jr., DB; Gerold Bright, Sr., RB; Jordan Love, Jr., QB; Caleb Repp, Sr., TE;
Christopher Unga, Sr., DL;
Wyoming: Tyler Hall, Sr., DB; Logan Harris, Jr., OL; Cassh Maluia, Sr., LB.