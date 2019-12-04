UNLV RB Charles Williams makes first-team All-MW

UNLV had six players selected to the All-Mountain West team on Wednesday, tying for the most since 2013.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8, right) attempts to escape a tackle attempt by San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Dominic Benson (6) late during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8, right) breaks free of the San Jose State Spartans defense for a touchdown run during the first quarter of their final game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Charles Williams tries to get around Fresno State defensive lineman Leevel Tatum III, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

UNLV junior running back Charles Williams, who led the Mountain West for 1,257 yards rushing this season, was named first-team all-conference on Wednesday.

Williams’ rushing total was the seventh highest in Rebels history and ranked 16th nationally. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns, which was second in the Mountain West.

Senior cornerback Jericho Flowers was chosen to the second team, and he is the first UNLV defensive back to make first- or second-team all-conference since Mil’Von James made second team in 2007.

Flowers was third in the conference with 16 passes defended and tied three other players for second with four interceptions. He also made 68 tackles, including three for loss and a sack.

Four Rebels made honorable mention — junior offensive lineman Julio Garcia II, senior linebacker Rayshad Jackson, senior offensive lineman Justin Polu and senior linebacker Javin White. Garcia is a Bishop Gorman High School graduate, and Polu went to Silverado.

UNLV’s six selections tied for the most since 2013, the last time the Rebels appeared in the postseason when they made the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.