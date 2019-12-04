50°F
UNLV Football

UNLV RB Charles Williams makes first-team All-MW

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2019 - 2:08 pm
 

UNLV junior running back Charles Williams, who led the Mountain West for 1,257 yards rushing this season, was named first-team all-conference on Wednesday.

Williams’ rushing total was the seventh highest in Rebels history and ranked 16th nationally. He also rushed for 11 touchdowns, which was second in the Mountain West.

Senior cornerback Jericho Flowers was chosen to the second team, and he is the first UNLV defensive back to make first- or second-team all-conference since Mil’Von James made second team in 2007.

Flowers was third in the conference with 16 passes defended and tied three other players for second with four interceptions. He also made 68 tackles, including three for loss and a sack.

Four Rebels made honorable mention — junior offensive lineman Julio Garcia II, senior linebacker Rayshad Jackson, senior offensive lineman Justin Polu and senior linebacker Javin White. Garcia is a Bishop Gorman High School graduate, and Polu went to Silverado.

UNLV’s six selections tied for the most since 2013, the last time the Rebels appeared in the postseason when they made the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

