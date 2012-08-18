UNLV Rebels Camp Report, Aug. 18

ELY – Redshirt freshman Nick Sherry seemingly has done what he needs to become UNLV’s starting quarterback, and today’s scrimmage either could clinch the job or – with a shaky performance – keep the competition going for a few more days.

Sherry, though, downplayed the importance of the scrimmage.

"I’m going to take the scrimmage like any other day," he said.

He has been competing against junior Caleb Herring for the starting spot. A decision will be made soon because UNLV opens its season Aug. 30 against Minnesota at Sam Boyd Stadium.

How much this scrimmage weighs on the decision is debatable. Coach Bobby Hauck has said a lot of factors go into naming a starter, and one particular practice won’t make a big difference.

Sherry has been operating the first-team offense nearly the entire camp.

Hauck would prefer talk about matters other than quarterback, and he and the staff have plenty to figure out today.

"We’ll get back and grade everybody," Hauck said. "We’ve got a lot of days in, and we’ve got some young guys and some newcomers, in particular, that we need to see."

The Rebels take the practice field at Broadbent Park at 2:15 p.m., and the scrimmage is expected to begin 45 minutes later.

Hauck said decisions still hadn’t been made on how many plays to run and how to divide up playing time.

With the Minnesota game less than two weeks away, the scrimmage takes on a sense of urgency.

"Frankly, (today) will be our biggest scrimmage of camp, and we need to get as many plays as we can," Hauck said.

NOTABLE

Sophomore wide receiver Marcus Sullivan, who went to Cheyenne High School, was in a blue injury jersey Friday. He took at least two hard shots at Thursday’s lone practice. "He’s just banged up," Hauck said. … Sophomore wide receiver Devante Davis caught three touchdown passes in a red-zone drill in Friday’s afternoon session. He made one catch while diving, grabbing the ball just above the turf in the end zone. … Hauck’s weekly Wednesday radio show has been moved from night time to 11 a.m. because the Rebels will practice that night for part of the season. "Lunch with Bobby" will be broadcast on KWWN (1100 AM, 98.9 FM) from Born and Raised, located on South Cimarron Road.

IN THE SPOTLIGHT

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: The Rebels look as if they easily could go two-deep at both spots. All four players have had promising camps.

DEPTH CHART

Player Ht. Wt. Yr.

STARTERS

Tyler Gaston 6-3 290 Jr.

Alex Klorman 6-2 285 Jr.

BACKUPS

Trent Allmang-Wilder 6-6 295 Sr.

Mark Garrick 6-4 275 Jr.

SITTING OUT

Player Pos. Status

Alvin Amilcar DL Limited

Tyler Bergsten TE Out

Dionza Bradford RB Limited

David Green DL Out

Nick Gstrein TE Out

Sonny Sanitoa DE Out

Ron Scoggins OL Out

Marcus Sullivan WR Limited

Doug Zismann G Out