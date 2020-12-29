UNLV receiver Randal Grimes enters transfer portal

UNLV wide receiver Randal Grimes, the team’s leading receiver in 2019, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal after being suspended for the 2020 season.

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Luq Barcoo (16, left) is able to trip up UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) headed for the end zone during the fourth quarter of their football game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) completes drills during practice at Rebel Park, at UNLV in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV wide receiver Randal Grimes has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pounder from Desert Pines High was suspended for the entire 2020 season. Grimes chose Southern California as a four-star recruit out of high school but transferred to UNLV after two seasons with the Trojans.

Grimes was granted immediate eligibility to play for the Rebels and shined in his only season on the field. He led UNLV with 44 catches for 696 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019.

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo declined to comment on the reason for Grimes’ suspension when it was announced in November, other than to say it was for a violation of “team or school rules.”

Adding a player with Grimes’ skillset to a receiving corps that includes freshman All-American Kyle Williams would have been a big boost to the UNLV offense.

The Rebels lacked the rangy receiver who could consistently be counted upon to catch jump balls. None of UNLV’s receivers had more than two touchdown catches this season.

In addition to Williams, Zyell Griffin came along late in his freshman year. Steve Jenkins figures to return after finishing with two touchdowns despite missing four of the Rebels’ six games, and Tyleek Collins also scored twice and is a weapon the Rebels try to get the ball in different ways. Mekhi Stevenson also could return after opting out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

UNLV signed two wide receivers in the early signing period in Legacy High standout Aaron Holloway and Deamikkio Nathan from South Grand Prairie High in Grand Prairie, Texas.

