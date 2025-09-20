UNLV remains undefeated, rallies in 4th quarter to beat Miami (Ohio)
UNLV overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit on the road to defeat Miami (Ohio) on Saturday and improve to 4-0 under coach Dan Mullen.
OXFORD, Ohio — The perfect season under first-year UNLV football coach Dan Mullen continues.
And what a wild game it was to get there.
The Rebels scored 31 second-half points Saturday to beat Miami (Ohio) 41-38 at Yager Stadium.
UNLV has now started the season 4-0 for the second straight year.
Ramon Villela kicked a 23-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to clinch the victory.
The Rebels overcame a 24-10 halftime deficit to tie things at 24, but Miami followed with a 100-yard kickoff return to regain the lead with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
The RedHawks would then take a 38-24 advantage when an Anthony Colandrea pass was tipped and intercepted. Corban Hondru returned the pick 47 yards for a score.
But back came the Rebels. Colandrea hit Taeshaun Lyons with a 9-yard scoring strike to culminate a 17-play, 87-yard drive that lasted more than eight minutes.
UNLV would then tie things at 38 via a Keyvone Lee 1-yard run with 6:50 remaining.
The Rebels then saw linebacker Marsel McDuffie recover a fumble at his 17, giving the Rebels the ball in a tie game with 2:32 left. From there, Colandrea drove the Rebels 78 yards in nine plays to set up Villela’s game-winner.
