UNLV remains winless after whipping by No. 14 Iowa State
Starting a different quarterback for the third consecutive game, UNLV struggled on offense and fell behind early in a loss to Iowa State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.
UNLV started its game against No. 14 Iowa State with a different quarterback.
It finished the game with a similar result.
The Rebels totaled a mere 130 yards of offense Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in a 48-3 loss to the Cyclones before an announced crowd of 35,193 that featured far more Iowa State fans than UNLV fans.
Redshirt freshman Doug Brumfield didn’t dress after missing the week of practice, clearing the way for true freshman Cameron Friel to make his collegiate debut as UNLV’s starter. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 67 yards and an interception, and ceded the occasional play to fifth-year junior Tate Martell, who finished 2 of 6 for 27 yards while adding four carries for 2 yards.
The Rebels (0-3) have played four quarterbacks in three games, and only Brumfield has engineered a touchdown drive.
The Cyclones (2-1) sport an offense comprised of mostly juniors and seniors, and the collective gashed UNLV in the air and on the ground amid little resistance.
Receivers roamed free in the secondary, allowing quarterback Brock Purdy to complete 21 of 24 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Breece Hall, regarded as one of the top tailback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, sliced and diced his way for 100 rushing yards and two scores.
The two watched most of the fourth quarter as Iowa State’s backups tacked on 10 more points.
Friel played most of the first half for UNLV, ceding one play to Martell, whose first play was negated by a holding penalty. Friel quarterbacked an offense that generated 18 first-half yards.
The two split repetitions in the second half and led UNLV on its only scoring drive, a 14-play one that culminated in a 30-yard field goal from Daniel Gutierrez.
Neither quarterback could crack a defensive unit that dominated the line of scrimmage, stuffed the run and blanketed receivers downfield for four quarters.
The Rebels open Mountain West play on Friday at Fresno State.
