UNLV remains winless after whipping by No. 14 Iowa State

Starting a different quarterback for the third consecutive game, UNLV struggled on offense and fell behind early in a loss to Iowa State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) runs with the ball as UNLV Rebels defenders, including defensive back Aaron Lewis (28) look on during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels defensive back Aaron Lewis (28) holds the Iowa State CycloneÕs wide receiver Xavier HutchinsonÕs (8) helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Iowa State CycloneÕs running back Breece Hall (28) goes for a touchdown as UNLV Rebels defensive back Aaron Lewis (28) and linebacker Austin Ajiake (27) defend during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Iowa State CycloneÕs running back Breece Hall (28) runs past UNLV Rebels defensive line Adam Plant Jr. (7) during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) avoids a tackle from Iowa State Cyclone defensive back Tyler Rodgers (25) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) is sacked by Iowa State Cyclone’s defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (88) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Iowa State Cyclone’s running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates his touchdown with his teammates during the first quarter of an NCAA football game against UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Iowa State CycloneÕs running back Breece Hall (28) celebrates his touchdown as UNLV Rebels defensive back Aaron Lewis (28) looks on during the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels quarterbacks Cameron Friel (7) Justin Rogers (5) Jared Heywood (14) and Matthew Geeting (15) warm up before an NCAA football game against Iowa State Cyclone at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) throws the ball as he warms up before an NCAA football game against Iowa State Cyclone at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels quarterback Justin Rogers (5) throws the ball as he warms up before an NCAA football game against Iowa State Cyclone at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) warms up as wide receiver Tyleek Collins ((9) looks on before an NCAA football game against Iowa State Cyclone at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) warms up as wide receivers Kyle Williams (1) and Tyleek Collins ((9) looks on before an NCAA football game against Iowa State Cyclone at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels quarterback Cameron Friel (7) is sacked by Iowa State CycloneÕs defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike (88) during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV Rebels head coach Marcus Arroyo watches the game against Iowa State Cyclone during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Iowa State CycloneÕs quarterback Brock Purdy looks for an openning as he runs with the ball against UNLV Rebels during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Sep. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

UNLV started its game against No. 14 Iowa State with a different quarterback.

It finished the game with a similar result.

The Rebels totaled a mere 130 yards of offense Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium in a 48-3 loss to the Cyclones before an announced crowd of 35,193 that featured far more Iowa State fans than UNLV fans.

Redshirt freshman Doug Brumfield didn’t dress after missing the week of practice, clearing the way for true freshman Cameron Friel to make his collegiate debut as UNLV’s starter. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 67 yards and an interception, and ceded the occasional play to fifth-year junior Tate Martell, who finished 2 of 6 for 27 yards while adding four carries for 2 yards.

The Rebels (0-3) have played four quarterbacks in three games, and only Brumfield has engineered a touchdown drive.

The Cyclones (2-1) sport an offense comprised of mostly juniors and seniors, and the collective gashed UNLV in the air and on the ground amid little resistance.

Receivers roamed free in the secondary, allowing quarterback Brock Purdy to complete 21 of 24 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Breece Hall, regarded as one of the top tailback prospects in the 2022 NFL draft, sliced and diced his way for 100 rushing yards and two scores.

The two watched most of the fourth quarter as Iowa State’s backups tacked on 10 more points.

Friel played most of the first half for UNLV, ceding one play to Martell, whose first play was negated by a holding penalty. Friel quarterbacked an offense that generated 18 first-half yards.

The two split repetitions in the second half and led UNLV on its only scoring drive, a 14-play one that culminated in a 30-yard field goal from Daniel Gutierrez.

Neither quarterback could crack a defensive unit that dominated the line of scrimmage, stuffed the run and blanketed receivers downfield for four quarters.

The Rebels open Mountain West play on Friday at Fresno State.

