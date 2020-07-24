95°F
UNLV Football

UNLV running back Charles Williams named to Maxwell watch list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2020 - 10:34 am
 

Another day, another preseason honor for UNLV running back Charles Williams.

The fifth-year senior on Friday was one of 91 players named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. The award is given annually to college football’s best all-around player.

Notable winners include Cam Newton, Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

Williams is the reigning Mountain West rushing champion, logging 1,257 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. He was named last week to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the nation’s best running back and was selected earlier this week to the preseason All-Mountain West team.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

