UNLV running back Charles Williams to return in 2021

UNLV running back Charles Williams announced Tuesday he will return for the 2021 season. He is 739 yards shy of becoming UNLV’s all-time leading rusher.

UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the first quarter of their NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV running back Charles Williams announced Tuesday he will take advantage of the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA and return for the 2021 season.

Williams, the Rebels’ fourth-leading rusher in UNLV history with 2,940 yards, made the announcement on Twitter.

“After thoughtful consideration, I have decided to return for another year with UNLV football,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams rushed for 495 yards, sixth in the Mountain West, and four touchdowns in six games in 2020. He led the league with 1,257 yards in 2019 and earned first-team All-Mountain West honors. He is 793 yards shy of the Rebels’ all-time rushing record held by Tim Cornett (3,733 from 2010-13).

Williams is pursuing his master’s degree after earning a bachelor’s in journalism and media studies.

“We’re excited to have Charles return for next season! He is one of the premier backs in the conference, and he will be a huge part of what we do offensively,” UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo said on Twitter. “Even more importantly, he is the type of leader we want in our locker room, in the classroom and off the field. We got better today in having him return.”

Williams had his best game of the 2020 season in the finale against Hawaii, when he ran for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. It was his 10th 100-yard game of his UNLV career, which is tied for fifth in school history.

His return should provide a big lift to an offense that lacks an experienced running back behind him. Courtney Reese was second among UNLV running backs with nine carries for 55 yards.

