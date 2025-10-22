UNLV running backs play ‘ultimate team game’ to power Rebels’ 6-1 start

UNLV’s deep running back room has played a huge role in the Rebels’ 6-1 start this season, with players willing to sacrifice touches for the good of the team.

‘We could be playing in the parking lot’: Road warrior Rebels ready for tough test in Boise

UNLV running back Jaylon Glover (20) leaps over Idaho State Bengals safety Dekker Hagler (14) on a run during the second half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jaylon Glover (20) blasts his way through the line Idaho State Bengals cornerback Mike Lindsay (30) attempts to stop him during the second half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jaylon Glover (20) blasts his way through the line as Idaho State Bengals defensive lineman Jake East (98) attempts to stop him during the second half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) shows they came up just short of a score against the Idaho State Bengals during the second half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) runs to the end zone as wide receiver Troy Omeire (0) and i1d track him during the first half of their NCAA football season-opening game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, August 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Air Force Falcons defensive back Korey Johnson (2) attempts to trip UNLV running back Jai'Den Thomas (9) during the second half of an NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Folks thought at the beginning of the college football season that UNLV had one of the deepest running back rooms in school history.

Now the Rebels’ three main backs are all contributing to their 6-1 start and the ground game has been bolstered by a dynamic quarterback.

“(Depth) helps you out because it allows us to keep guys fresh,” running backs coach Quinton Ganther said. “We don’t have to beat anybody up. One good player at 70 percent is not better than a guy at 100 percent, so these guys can feed off each other. That’s always a plus.”

The Rebels are currently in their third bye week of the season and will return to action against New Mexico at noon Nov. 1 at Allegiant Stadium.

UNLV (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West) is coming off its first loss, a 56-31 setback at Boise State.

“I hate losing,” junior running back Jai’Den “Jet” Thomas said. “After that game, I took it hard. But we all came in and watched the film and understood why we lost. It’s just about not repeating the same mistakes.

“It’s just one loss. We’re a very good 6-1 team with a chance to be great. Just have to keep working and I believe that will push us to the top.”

Thomas has a team-leading 615 rushing yards on 83 carries with seven touchdowns. He’s averaging 7.41 yards per carry, which ranks 16th among FBS players that average at least four rushing attempts per game.

The interesting thing is Thomas averages about 12 carries per game, which seems light for someone with his ability. But that speaks to the Rebels’ depth and desire to keep him fresh.

One could make an argument the team’s other running backs — including senior Keyvone Lee (4.8 yards per carry) and junior Jaylon Glover (6.0) — deserve more opportunities as well.

“That’s life,” Ganther said. “I want more money. It’s just how it works. You have to be able to play your role. This is a team that stresses the ultimate team game. We all want more but we just have to make the most out of what we do have.

“Each of our guys bring something to the table. I see each of them getting better and better each week because they’re paying attention to things they need to improve on.”

Lee has rushed for 213 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries, while Glover has 179 yards on 30 rushing attempts.

UNLV is also getting a boost from junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who is second on the team with 410 rushing yards. His legs keep defenses honest.

“Defenses always have to worry about him scrambling,” said Thomas of Colandrea, who has four rushing touchdowns this season. “It’s definitely helpful. He’s a tremendous player, just incredible.”

Learning offense

One thing repeated by players and coaches alike before the season was it would take some time for everyone to learn coach Dan Mullen’s offense. That things wouldn’t click overnight.

Well, the Rebels are averaging 37.14 points per game, the most in the Mountain West. Scoring hasn’t been an issue. And the team’s running backs seem to know how to have success within the scheme.

“As a coach, it was my first time learning it too, so we’re all learning it together,” Ganther said. “Every week we find more and more details to it. It helps us all improve. Helps us in the way we’re reading things, reading defenses and things of that nature.”

The running back room is talented and deep.

Just like everyone thought it would be.

Contact Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com. Follow @edgraney on X.