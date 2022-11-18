UNLV safeties bond over Texas roots, competitive drive

Safeties Johnathan Baldwin and Jordyn Morgan have emerged as a consistent presence in the UNLV secondary this season. The Rebels play at Hawaii on Saturday.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) stiff arms UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (15) misses a pass in front of UNLV defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (3) tries to get past UNLV defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Jordyn Morgan (25) tackles Air Force Falcons running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) during the first half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV Rebels defensive back Johnathan Baldwin (3) forces a missed catch opportunity for Idaho State Bengals wide receiver Oakley Hussey (12) during the second half of a NCAA football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A year ago, UNLV’s starting safeties didn’t know each other.

Back in 2021, Johnathan Baldwin, then a true freshman, was fighting for playing time on a Rebels team that was 2-8. Jordyn Morgan wasn’t even in Las Vegas. He was in the Big 12, mostly playing on special teams for Iowa State.

Morgan transferred to UNLV during the offseason, and while he hadn’t met Baldwin before, the safeties did have one thing in common that bonded them as soon as they met.

They’re both from Texas.

“Texas runs the world,” Morgan said.

Added Baldwin: “Guys from the South, we all act the same. That vibe was just automatically there when I first met him.”

UNLV’s Texan safety duo has provided a consistent presence this season. Baldwin has accounted for 45 tackles and forced a fumble, and Morgan has contributed 47 tackles, defended six passes and grabbed two interceptions.

UNLV safeties coach Damon Magazu said they’re becoming a complementary pair.

“Even in critical situations,” Magazu said, “both of those guys back there are real calm, they’re relaxed, they’re able to communicate to each other and each side to set the coverage umbrella. I’ve been really happy with those two.”

The Rebels will look to end their five-game losing streak at 8 p.m. Saturday at Hawaii.

Magazu said Baldwin flashed potential throughout his freshman season. However, the 6-foot safety really began to blossom during spring football. He didn’t enter camp as one of the starters, but the Houston native quickly impressed the UNLV coaching staff, putting in extra work, seeking out additional coaching and watching tons of film.

“The game has slowed down a lot for me,” Baldwin said. “I’m able to process things faster than I was last year, guys aren’t as fast as I thought they were last year.”

Morgan arrived at UNLV as more of a known commodity. After entering the transfer portal, the Universal City, Texas, native said the Rebels (4-6, 2-4 Mountain West) were the first team to reach out to him. Morgan said he already knew cornerback Ricky Johnson, who played 7-on-7 with Morgan in high school, but was mostly drawn to the idea of building something at UNLV.

Baldwin plays the boundary side of the field. He likes to be physical and enjoys helping in run support, a skill which was on full display against Notre Dame when he laid a hit on Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime and caused a fumble.

Morgan is the field-side safety. He’s one of five players on the team with multiple interceptions this season.

However, their compatibility means nothing without communication and chemistry, something they’ve worked on since Morgan arrived on campus this summer. While they initially bonded over their Texas roots, the duo also regularly goes to eat, watch movies or play video games together — usually with Johnson, too, who Baldwin and Morgan admit is the best “Call of Duty” player among the defensive backs.

On the field, Morgan, the more experienced player, tries to help Baldwin move past any mistakes he makes and keep moving forward. Baldwin, who’s spent more time in the Rebels’ system, helps Morgan organize his side of the field in return.

Baldwin and Morgan have multiple years of eligibility remaining. This may just be the beginning of a beautiful safety partnership.

“We want more than what we’re being asked for,” Morgan said. “If they tell us to run a mile, we run two miles. We just want more. We’re hungry. We came here for a reason.”

