UNLV says it’s ready for Eastern Washington in season opener

Eastern Washington is among the best the FCS has to offer. The Eagles contend perennially for Big Sky conference championships and FCS playoff appearances.

UNLV running back Charles Williams (8) runs past teammate Josh Tihada (31) after hitting a pad on a drill during football team practice at Rebel Park on Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV football's Charles Williams responds to questions during Mountain West Conference media days at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

No, Eastern Washington isn’t Alabama. Nor are the Eagles a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision, the top level of major college football. They reside instead one rung below in the Football Championship Subdivision.

But don’t tell that to UNLV senior running back Charles Williams.

He doesn’t want to hear it.

“You can’t overlook your opponent … the strength of their team,” Williams said. “We have to prepare like we’re playing against Alabama. … I know they’re going to come out juiced up, come into Allegiant Stadium. … They’re going to be ready to come try to take a win from us.”

UNLV’s football team begins its second season under Marcus Arroyo on Thursday against Eastern Washington, a traditional FCS power with a championship pedigree eager to upend the only FBS opponent on its schedule. The Rebels dispatched Southern Utah 56-23 on Aug. 31, 2019, in their last game against an FCS foe.

But they lost 43-40 to Howard of the FCS on Sept. 2, 2017, when Williams was a sophomore.

“In the past, we’ve overlooked a team and we’ve got upset,” he said, coyly referencing that loss. “I’m taking this personally.”

The Eagles are among the best the FCS has to offer. They contend perennially for Big Sky conference championships. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne are among their notable alumni that are thriving in the NFL.

They won a national championship in 2010 and have cracked the 10-win mark an additional four times since. They haven’t finished with a losing record since 2006 and have qualified for postseason play in eight of the last 12 seasons.

“They’ve just consistently done a good job. They’ve always been a well-coached football team,” said UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo. “They’ve done it for a long time, and I think that consistency is something you’re always trying to develop

“That’s what we’re trying to get done here that’s never been done. Trying to get consistency built,” Arroyo added. “That takes a long haul. There’s a lot of work invested there. A lot of time. A lot of commitment. A lot of accountability. They’ve done that for a long time. … They do a lot of things that win.”

At the helm for Eastern Washington is senior quarterback Eric Barriere, a preseason All-American who could vie for the Walter Payton Award given annually to the best player in the FCS. He finished second in voting last year and has accounted for 8,739 passing yards, 75 touchdowns, 1,363 rushing yards and 18 rushing scores during his career with the Eagles.

By comparison, UNLV’s scholarship quarterbacks have combined to throw 44 passes. But the Rebels don’t seem to be fazed by their inexperience or the stakes that accompany Arroyo’s second season as he continues to try to revitalize the program.

Alabama or Eastern Washington. Doesn’t make a bit of difference to UNLV.

“We just want to go out there and just perform,” said UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield, who is listed on the depth chart as the co-starter alongside Justin Rogers. “We’re not worried about who we’re playing or who they played before. It’s each down. One down at a time. We’re going out there really focused and set on one goal. Just win the game.”

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com.Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.