UNLV Football

UNLV scores late to salvage streak in blowout loss to No. 2 Michigan

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2023 - 3:47 pm
 
Updated September 9, 2023 - 3:52 pm
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23), Maso ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23), Mason Graham (55) and Jaylen Harrell (32) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) sacks UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) in the fir ...
Michigan defensive end Jaylen Harrell (32) sacks UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws before an NCAA college football game against UNLV ...
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws before an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A Michigan fan watches against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann A ...
A Michigan fan watches against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college ...
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (38) in the ...
Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against UNLV linebacker Marsel McDuffie (38) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks to throw against Michigan in the first half of an NCA ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) looks to throw against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Michigan defensive linemen Kris Jenkins (94) a ...
UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) is sacked by Michigan defensive linemen Kris Jenkins (94) and Kenneth Grant (78) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris (8) is brought down after a reception by UNLV defensive bac ...
Michigan wide receiver Tyler Morris (8) is brought down after a reception by UNLV defensive back BJ Harris (27) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the ball against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA ...
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the ball against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan defensive lineman Cam Goode (99) tackles UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) in the fi ...
Michigan defensive lineman Cam Goode (99) tackles UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates his touchdown reception against UNLV in the ...
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson (1) celebrates his touchdown reception against UNLV in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh watches before an NCAA college football game ag ...
Michigan Special Teams Coordinator Jay Harbaugh watches before an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan run game coordinator Mike Hart watches before an NCAA college football game against UN ...
Michigan run game coordinator Mike Hart watches before an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — UNLV coach Barry Odom believes his team is on the rise and headed in the right direction.

The Rebels got a glimpse Saturday of just how far they have to go against one of the best programs in the country.

UNLV (1-1) was simply outclassed in all three phases in a 35-7 loss at No. 2 Michigan (2-0) in front of 109,482 fans and a network-television audience at Michigan Stadium.

Blake Corum ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 22 of 25 attempts for 278 yards and two scores in less than three quarters of action.

The Rebels were outgained 492-229, and quarterback Doug Brumfield, who finished with 100 yards on 10-for-19 passing before exiting the game early in the fourth quarter, was sacked five times. Jayden Maiava engineered the lone scoring drive, completing five of his seven attempts for 68 yards in relief.

UNLV scored on a 20-yard run by Jordan Younge-Humphrey with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter to extend its school-record streak of not getting shut out to 138 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the Mountain West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

