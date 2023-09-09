UNLV scores late to salvage streak in blowout loss to No. 2 Michigan

The Rebels got dominated in front of 109,482 fans and a network-television audience at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, falling to the second-ranked Wolverines.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — UNLV coach Barry Odom believes his team is on the rise and headed in the right direction.

The Rebels got a glimpse Saturday of just how far they have to go against one of the best programs in the country.

UNLV (1-1) was simply outclassed in all three phases in a 35-7 loss at No. 2 Michigan (2-0) in front of 109,482 fans and a network-television audience at Michigan Stadium.

Blake Corum ran for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 22 of 25 attempts for 278 yards and two scores in less than three quarters of action.

The Rebels were outgained 492-229, and quarterback Doug Brumfield, who finished with 100 yards on 10-for-19 passing before exiting the game early in the fourth quarter, was sacked five times. Jayden Maiava engineered the lone scoring drive, completing five of his seven attempts for 68 yards in relief.

UNLV scored on a 20-yard run by Jordan Younge-Humphrey with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter to extend its school-record streak of not getting shut out to 138 games. It’s the second-longest active streak in the Mountain West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

