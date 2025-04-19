UNLV scrimmage report: Offense-first Mullen has eyes on defense, too

Known for his offensive mind, UNLV football coach Dan Mullen also has a clear view of how he wants his team’s defense to perform.

Dan Mullen is known for advancing the football, for all those great quarterbacks who learned under his guidance. For having one of the finest offensive minds in the college game.

But there is another side that the UNLV coach must be fully aware.

How to stop people.

So what does a Mullen defense resemble?

“I want 11 guys running to the ball as fast as we can,” he said. “We’re going to be extremely aggressive and come after people. Take away what you do well and make you uncomfortable.

“Everyone says we’re a spread offense. Well, sometimes we run and sometimes we throw. It’s not about certain blitzes (defensively). It’s about 11 guys showing up and hitting the ball carrier with a nasty mindset.”

It was after the team’s second spring scrimmage Friday that Mullen talked about a defense that started faster than last week, that did a better-than-even job getting pressure on the quarterback.

Not just from blitzes. From those four linemen up front.

It is another week working the scheme of coordinator Paul Guenther, and each day shows improvement. Guenther took over for the departed Zach Arnett and has more than added his own thoughts and wrinkles.

Guenther, a former NFL coordinator, is even showing UNLV players film of a few teams for which he worked. Of the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals.

“That’s awesome for our kids,” defensive line coach Ricky Logo said. “Our kids get excited when they see those guys who play on Sundays. … I want our guys tough, disciplined and confident. I want them talking with their pads. That should be our identity. People notice you by how you play. If you’re good, you’re going to get noticed.”

Running backs strong

They have been tested often by a deep group of running backs that might encompass the most talented room for the Rebels. The position goes at least five strong, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mullen use several of them each game once things begin for real.

His favorite part: He loves depth at the position. Most also come with different skill sets, so you could run the same play three straight snaps with different backs and the defense has to react accordingly. He loves such flexibility.

He also wants to use those backs more in the passing game.

“I’ve been on the quarterbacks not to constantly force the ball downfield,” Mullen said. “One of the hardest things to learn is to check the ball down. They pay guys a lot of money in the NFL to check the ball down. I was happy today to see us not forcing the ball into coverage as much.

“I’ve had years with three running backs who all went to the NFL. I’ve had some with one to two who spent all their time in the ice bath. It’s great to have depth and rotate guys and keep them fresh and healthy for a whole season.”

It was on Thursday when Mullen got into his team more than at any point this spring, a few times offering a raised voice and some choice words to relay how he felt practice was going. Which is to say not very well.

His point: Things were getting silly. Players were trying to manufacture energy and juice. One mistake was followed by another. He was happy, then, to see how the Rebels reacted to begin Friday’s scrimmage.

“I want clean football,” Mullen said. “They came out today with a kind of serious approach. There was a lot of energy, but they did their job.”

Portal-ing around

UNLV will hold a final spring scrimmage April 26. Players nationally have continued jumping into the transfer portal, something Mullen is aware of and yet hopes doesn’t in a large way affect his team. But you never know. It’s impossible to predict how such things might play out.

And it goes both ways. There’s no doubt UNLV coaches have and will keep an eye on who’s available.

“I’m hoping we keep everybody,” Mullen said. “I think we have a pretty good group. I think we have a great culture and good guys. Hope we can keep it together.

“If there are some guys out there that can make us a little better, well, maybe add a couple here and there. But only if they’re going to make us better. Hopefully, a lot of guys stay.”

