UNLV search for football coach could last another week

UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois’ search for a football coach likely will go well into next week.

Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, left, and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley are potential candidates for the open UNLV head football coach position. (AP/File)

UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois speaks during a news conference at UNLV in Las Vegas, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, concerning the departure of UNLV football head coach Tony Sanchez. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

She prefers not to rush such a decision. In March it took her 12 days after firing men’s basketball coach Marvin Menzies to hire T.J. Otzelberger.

There also are conference championship games Friday and Saturday, and potential candidates could be coaching and not available until after this weekend.

Two of them could be coaching in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday in Santa Clara, California — Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.

There appears to be mutual interest between those coaches and UNLV, according to those with knowledge of the search, but how much is another question. Both assistants, however, fit Reed-Francois’ hiring history of seeking up-and-coming coaches.

Arroyo, 39, is finishing his third season at Oregon. He also is the assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.

The Ducks average 35.8 points per game, and quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 67.5 percent of his passes for 3,140 yards with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Arroyo is familiar with the Mountain West, having played quarterback at San Jose State from 1998 to 2002. He coached quarterbacks at his alma mater from 2006 to 2008 while also serving as co-offensive coordinator his final two seasons. Arroyo then became the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for two seasons at Wyoming.

Scalley, 40, has been a fixture at Utah, beginning when he played safety for the Utes from 2001 to 2004. He was Mountain West co-Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

After joining Utah’s staff full time in 2008 as the safeties coach, Scalley worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2016. The Utes are third nationally in total defense (allowing 241.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (11.3-point average).

