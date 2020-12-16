UNLV sees growth despite winless football season

UNLV finished 0-6, but athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said she saw growth in the program’s culture under coach Marcus Arroyo, who faced numerous challenges in his first year.

Not much went right for Marcus Arroyo in his first season as UNLV’s football coach.

The season was cut from 12 to eight games amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Issues with the virus forced cancellation of two games, and the Rebels lost each of the six they played by 13 points or more.

“There are no moral victories,” Arroyo said. “We’re not going to get used to losing, and that’s something we’ve got to own up to.”

UNLV finished second-to-last in the Mountain West in points scored with 17.3 per game and allowed the most with 38 per game.

The Rebels were in a tough place from the start. The pandemic eliminated nearly all team activities that would take place in a normal offseason, which are critical for any program but especially for one with a new coach.

The Mountain West decided it wasn’t going to play football until the spring, then recanted and settled on an eight-game season that began Oct. 24. The decision came about a month before the start of the season, which didn’t allow much time to implement a new system.

The Rebels were also hurt by roster attrition throughout the season because of medical opt-outs, suspensions, injuries, positive COVID-19 tests and the resulting contact tracing.

In three of the six weeks UNLV played, it didn’t have enough players for scout teams in practice. After the Rebels’ game against Colorado State was canceled, Arroyo said they had 49 players available to practice.

“It was weird looking at the locker room being so empty compared to everyone laughing and just relaxing,” senior offensive lineman Julio Garcia said. “It was just crazy how a couple results of COVID, 10 people, five people (missing), it really makes a difference in the locker room.”

Through it all, Arroyo never lost his positive outlook. He focused on the flashes of progress throughout the season and the culture he’s trying to build.

“The optimism is high in this building, and I see this as an unparalleled opportunity,” Arroyo said. “What we had to go through in this first 70 days to see everything about our program is something you don’t get in a spring or summer.”

Athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said she is always looking for growth from her coaches and programs, and she saw the culture taking shape in Hawaii when the Rebels played hard throughout their season finale.

Growth evident in all areas

Reed-Francois said in addition to the growth in the culture, she’s seen growth in recruiting and program development. The recruiting class last season was ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in the Mountain West depending on the recruiting service. She expects “another positive day” Wednesday, the beginning of the early signing period.

In the previous decade before Arroyo arrived, UNLV’s recruiting classes were eighth-best on average in the conference.

The depth chart was loaded with young players, as 16 true freshmen, six redshirt freshmen and 11 walk-ons received significant playing time this season. Wide receiver Kyle Williams was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Rebels with 35 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns.

Reed-Francois said there is a clear plan in place, and people within the program are being held accountable. That extends to the classroom, where there is “every indication this is going to be a record-setting academic performance,” she said.

“Marcus is building a foundation this year under a very challenging set of circumstances,” Reed-Francois said. “We see the foundation, and we know the wins will come. This is a bottom-line business, and nobody wants to win more than coach Arroyo and those 90-plus young men on the football field.”

Garcia echoed Reed-Francois’ sentiments and added that the coaching staff is leading the players while teaching them to be leaders on and off the field.

He said that approach was different from what he’s seen in the past and led to the players caring about one another and the program more while helping build character and discipline. The Rebels hope to have a full offseason program next season that will continue to add to the foundation.

“In seasons past, how we handled losing is a lot different,” Garcia said. “Guys know it’s a process, and they know this is not the end result. They know we’re trying to become something bigger than what we are. The coaches have done a good job of telling us to not worry about it now and just keep working because the end result is going to be great.”

