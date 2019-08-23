UNLV sells most season tickets since 2010

UNLV has sold its most season tickets since 2010. Fans are taking advantage of a new program that guarantees comparable prices and seats at Allegiant Stadium next year.

Quarterback Armani Rogers (1) streaks down the sidelines on a run during the UNLV football team scrimmage at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When UNLV announced in February that it was introducing a program called “Faithful Fan Pricing,” officials were optimistic it would get a positive response.

They were right.

New season-ticket sales are up 280 percent over last year. The more than 1,500 new orders and the more than 5,000 season tickets sold are the most since 2010. The renewal rate on season-ticket orders is 87 percent.

“I think the value it presents is substantial,” said Megan Caligiuri, associate athletic director for content creation and fan engagement. “So the opportunity to sit in Allegiant Stadium for the same per-game price as 2019 is a pretty special deal.”

Those sales increases are for a team coming off a 4-8 season, but they speak to the excitement many feel about watching the Rebels play their home games in Allegiant Stadium beginning next year.

The “Faithful Fan Pricing” program has tapped into that anticipation. It allows fans who buy season tickets for this year to guarantee comparable prices and seat locations for the team’s move into the new stadium in 2020.

UNLV announced its 2020 season prices on Friday. The cheapest season ticket in 2020 for those who buy for this season is $115; it’s $130 for those who buy only for next season. The most expensive is $350 under the promotional program and $600 for others.

“There’s a strong interest in the new stadium,” athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said. “Folks are excited about not only the stadium, but the momentum right now. The investment people are making in season tickets, I think, is a testament to that.”

UNLV’s final season at Sam Boyd Stadium begins Aug. 31 when Southern Utah visits. The Rebels’ final regular-season game there will be Nov. 23 against San Jose State.

Their move into the $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat stadium that is shared with the Raiders begins Aug. 29, 2020 against California, the first of three games in a row at home. The Rebels also play Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 and Arizona State on Sept. 12.

UNLV is making every home game this season a themed weekend by honoring each decade in Sam Boyd, beginning with the 1970s for the opener. The final game will honor all former Rebels players.

Coach Tony Sanchez said nearly 1,000 people have said they are attending a season-ticket appreciation event Saturday, and he hopes to see a more full Sam Boyd Stadium this season.

“We talk a about that 12th man,” Sanchez said. “When you go to environments where they have that, it’s a big, big deal. The Mountain West is kind of 50-50. Some teams do and some teams don’t. We want to be one of those teams that has a huge home-field advantage, and I think it’s important for us to go out and have a good year transitioning into a new stadium. When you look at the big picture, I think it’s a great opportunity for people to engage in what we’re doing here, and it’s going to be a fun year.

“I think interest in the program is at an all-time high. We’ve got to go out there and back it up on the field.”

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.