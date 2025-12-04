UNLV signs high school QB from California, 23 other players

It turned out to be an easy decision for Derek Garcia.

“Once Coach (Dan) Mullen and Coach (Corey) Dennis and that whole staff got to UNLV and having the opportunity to play for them, I couldn’t pass it up,” Garcia said. “It’s a great fit for me. I’m so grateful for it.”

Garcia, a quarterback from Ventura (California) High School, leads a class of 24 players who became Rebels during Wednesday’s national signing day.

Garcia originally committed to San Diego State, but flipped once Mullen was hired as UNLV’s coach and offered him a scholarship. He is ranked as the No. 30 quarterback in the nation by ESPN.

Dennis, the team’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, led recruiting efforts on Garcia.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 195-pound senior led Ventura to the California Interscholastic Federation Division 6 championship last week, throwing for 306 yards and a touchdown while running for 46 yards and two TDs.

For the season, he threw for 3,191 yards and 34 touchdowns and rushed for 649 yards and 11 TDs.

Garcia hopes to follow in the footsteps of UNLV junior quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who on Tuesday was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

“I think I have a lot of the same attributes as Anthony,” Garcia said. “I think I fit the offense great. It’s a fun offense. A powerful offense. They throw the ball around and have weapons all over the place.

“For them to bring in 70 new guys this season and to jell that well and go 10-2 and be in the conference championship game is huge. “

Garcia, who chose UNLV over Arkansas, Cal, Kansas, Minnesota and Syracuse, talked about Mullen’s reputation for developing quarterbacks as a major reason for signing with the Rebels.

“What he has done with Anthony is unbelievable,” Garcia said. “Just the stuff they do is fun to watch. I’m really excited to be part of it … It feels real now. I’ve been locked in with them for a long time. All the work I’ve done has paid off.”

Historic class

UNLV’s recruiting class is ranked No. 56 nationally by 247Sports, which beats the program’s previous high of No. 66 in 2003. It includes all high school players, with 14 on offense and 10 on defense.

Nearly 20 of the recruits could graduate early and enroll at UNLV in time to participate in Mullen’s second spring practices.

“Today is a great day to be a Rebel and to become a Rebel — which is clear from this historic recruiting class,” Mullen said. “Our staff did an unbelievable job putting together our first early signing class. Not only have we brought tremendous talent to the program, but we’ve also brought in extremely high character, quality young men. The focus of our program is, and always will be, player development.”

UNLV (10-2) plays Friday at Boise State (8-4) for the conference championship.

UNLV's 2025 recruiting class

Cole Albrecht, OLB, 6-4, 235, Sandy, Utah, Alta HS

Tatum Bell Jr., WR, 6-0, 200, Frisco, Texas, Heritage HS

Mateo Bilaver, OL, 6-6, 315, North Hollywood, Calif., Chaminade College Prep

Vern Blair, CB, 6-0, 170, Amarillo, Texas, Palo Duro HS

Vincent Carner, WR, 6-4, 205, Newbury Park, Calif., Newbury Park HS

Andreas Diaz-Nicolaidis, TE, 6-3, 235, Portland, Ore., Bishop Gorman HS

Prin Fox, DL, 6-3, 270, Cashmere, Wash., Cashmere HS

Derek Garcia, QB, 6-4, 195, Ventura, Calif., Ventura HS

Jesus Garcia II, OL, 6-5, 290, San Diego, Lincoln HS

Josh Haney, OL, 6-4, 280, Mission Viejo, Calif., JSerra Catholic HS

Jesse Harden, WR, 6-3, 185, Tampa, Fla., Spoto HS

Ronnell Hewitt Jr., LB, 6-1, 225, Los Angeles, Chaminade College Prep

Skylar Lendsey-Vann, RB, 5-11, 190, Los Angeles, Western HS

Darien Lewis, S, 6-0, 205, Amarillo, Texas, Palo Duro HS

Tylen Mathews, S, 6-0, 185, Lake Cormorant, Miss., Lake Cormorant HS

Jordan Njoku, LB, 6-3, 230, Los Angeles, Culver City HS

DeMari Nunley, WR, 6-3, 195, Los Angeles, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy

Cameron Parodi, S, 6-2, 200, Milton, Ga., Cambridge HS

Poe Purcell Jr., DL, 6-3, 310, Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman HS

Eli Sanchez, OL, 6-3, 290, Sandusky, Ohio, Perkins HS

Zach Scott, OL, 6-5, 295, Henderson, Coronado HS

Bryce Waters, DL, 6-4, 315, Tampa, Fla., Carrollwood Day School

Malik White, OL, 6-5, 315, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Rancho Cucamonga HS

Peyton Zachary, WR, 5-8, 170, Atlanta, Carrollton HS