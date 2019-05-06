UNLV signs home-and-home deal to play Army in 2024, 2028

The logo on the field for the Army Black Knights during a college football game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014 in West Point, N.Y. Rice won 41-21. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

UNLV has agreed to a home-and-home football series against Army.

The Rebels will host Army on Oct. 19, 2024, in the new Raiders Stadium, and they visit the Black Knights on Oct. 7, 2028.

The teams have never met.

“As we experience with our Mountain West partners at the Air Force Academy, it is always an honor to compete athletically against those who choose to serve our country,” UNLV athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois said in a statement. “This matchup has been in the works for a while and will no doubt be a memorable series that offers Army fans from across the West a chance to see their program appear in Las Vegas.

“Of course, it is also a special opportunity whenever you play at West Point.”

The Rebels open the season Aug. 31 against Southern Utah, their last at Sam Boyd Stadium.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.