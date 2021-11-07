UNLV snaps 14-game losing streak, wins at New Mexico

UNLV snapped it’s 14-game college football losing streak, defeating the University of New Mexico 31-17 on Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

UNLV wide receiver Marcus Phillips Jr. (86) scores a touchdown past New Mexico cornerback Corey Hightower (96) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV wide receiver Marcus Phillips Jr. (86) celebrates with tight end Kue Olotoa (81) after scoring a touchdown against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV wide receiver Marcus Phillips Jr. (86) is congratulated by teammates for his touchdown against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV tight end Kue Olotoa (81) breaks a tackle attempt by New Mexico safety Tavian Combs during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams (1) is congratulated by offensive lineman Leif Fautanu (79) after scoring a touchdown against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

UNLV wide receiver Kyle Williams celebrates his touchdown against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Albuquerque, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Had the Rebels (1-8) lost, they would have owned the longest losing streak in NCAA Division I college football after the University of Arizona snapped its 20-game losing streak earlier in the day.

The victory was the first for coach Marcus Arroyo at UNLV.

New Mexico fell to 3-6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

