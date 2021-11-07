UNLV snaps 14-game losing streak, wins at New Mexico
UNLV snapped it’s 14-game college football losing streak, defeating the University of New Mexico 31-17 on Saturday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Had the Rebels (1-8) lost, they would have owned the longest losing streak in NCAA Division I college football after the University of Arizona snapped its 20-game losing streak earlier in the day.
The victory was the first for coach Marcus Arroyo at UNLV.
New Mexico fell to 3-6.
