UNLV snaps 2-game losing streak with decisive win at Colorado State

UNLV’s much-maligned defense played perhaps its best game of the season, complementing an explosive offense as the Rebels rolled past Colorado State on Saturday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — UNLV played perhaps its best overall game of the season in a dominant 42-10 victory over Colorado State on Saturday night at Canvas Stadium.

Anthony Colandrea passed for two touchdowns and ran for two, finishing 15-for-22 for 251 yards passing for the Rebels (7-2, 3-2 Mountain West).

The defense, which had given up an average of 48 points in the past three games, allowed a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, then was stout the rest of the way,

Colorado State (2-7, 1-4) went 1-for-13 on third downs.

UNLV rushed for 320 yards and finished with 571 yards of offense.

Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown for the Rebels, who are 7-2 through nine games for the third consecutive season and join North Texas as the only teams in the country to score at least 30 points in nine straight games this season.

