55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

UNLV spring football practices indefinitely suspended

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 26, 2020 - 7:03 pm
 
Updated March 26, 2020 - 7:28 pm

The Mountain West indefinitely suspended in-person team activities Thursday, further jeopardizing UNLV’s already-endangered hopes of having spring football practices.

The conference previously suspended such activities until at least this Sunday because of the growing coronavirus threat.

Spring sports seasons were canceled March 12.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
Nevada sees first young adult coronavirus death
2
Nevada gets an A for social distancing
Nevada gets an A for social distancing
3
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada tops 400; death toll at 10
Number of COVID-19 cases in Nevada tops 400; death toll at 10
4
Teen identified as triggerman in Las Vegas execution-style killing
Teen identified as triggerman in Las Vegas execution-style killing
5
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
Las Vegas casino companies burning up to $14.4M a day, report finds
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV football helmet and ball (R. Marsh Starks / UNLV Creative Services)
UNLV football to play at Notre Dame in 2022
By / RJ

UNLV will visit the Fighting Irish in 2022 in the first meeting between the programs. The Rebels will receive $1.35 million for making the trip for the Oct. 22, 2022 game.