UNLV spring football practices indefinitely suspended
The Mountain West indefinitely suspended in-person team activities Thursday, further jeopardizing UNLV’s already-endangered hopes of having spring football practices.
The conference previously suspended such activities until at least this Sunday because of the growing coronavirus threat.
Spring sports seasons were canceled March 12.
