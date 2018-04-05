UNLV spring football report: Day 10

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez said he was happy with how the team practiced Thursday at Rebel Park. The Rebels worked quite a bit on their blitz packages.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches as his players stretch during the first day of spring practice on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day 10 of spring football practices Thursday at Rebel Park:

“A good day. The guys came out with a lot of that energy and shook that rust off that we talked about (Tuesday) energy-wise coming off of spring break. I thought they did a really good job today. We had beautiful weather. It was a good day of football.”

Notes

— UNLV worked on its pass rush, both to prepare the offense for such attacks and to get the defense some work with it.

“When we get to team pass (in practice), it’s all on third downs,” Sanchez said. “It’s to put you in bad situations (offensively), the defense getting off the field on third down. We call it the money down. In a team pass session, if you can be around 40 percent effectiveness, then you’re doing pretty good offensively.”

Sanchez said he could see more blitzes from his defense next season.

“I think it’s going to depend week to week and opponent to opponent and matchups,” he said. “We’ve got to give guys different looks. We’ve had blitz packages in before. It’s just about using them and calling them. Really, it’s about developing confidence in your safeties and corners. … The most effective pass rush is an elite edge rush.”

— Junior defensive end Nick Dehdashtian was held out with a groin injury as a precautionary move.

— The Centennial High School football team from Corona, California, attended practice.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.