UNLV spring football report: Day 12

UNLV football coach Tony Sanchez said he was pleased with the effort level just two days after the team scrimmaged. This is the final week of spring practices for the Rebels.

UNLV Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez watches as his players practice on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV coach Tony Sanchez, on Day 12 of spring football practices Monday at Rebel Park:

“That was our quickest turnaround because now we’re in our last week. Instead of doing the Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, we’re going Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday because we get four practices in to finish. I was concerned whether they would come out after having a scrimmage (Saturday) and give a great effort today, and they did. They were real mature about it. I thought the energy level was good. Had some good short-yardage and goal-line situations. Overall, some good give and take, so I was pleased with it.”

— Sanchez said his opinion of the scrimmage didn’t change after reviewing video. He had said he saw good and bad offensively and defensively.

“(Sophomore wide receiver) Drew Tejchman made some nice plays,” Sanchez said. “(Sophomore quarterback) Armani (Rogers) threw the ball well. Obviously, his ability to scramble and make the first guy miss is something defenses are going to have to deal with all year. I thought defensively we did some good things at times, created some turnovers. I like our D-tackles right now.”

— Junior wide receiver Darren Woods Jr. (shoulder) and sophomore tight end Giovanni Fauolo (knee) were held out of practice as a precaution, Sanchez said.

— Sanchez said he was excited about the Golden Knights entering the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs. The Knights open a best-of-7 series against the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.

“Go, Knights, go, right?” Sanchez said. “I’m fired up. Everywhere I go, there’s Knights stuff.”

